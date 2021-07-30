Another season of Cool Canyon Evenings

The Friends of the Ruby Mountains are offering a fourth year of their popular Cool Canyon Evenings.

These free family programs take place in Lamoille Canyon at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area at 6 p.m. Each of the three evenings feature a program, campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.

August 6 – Kid’s Night, California Trail emigrant chores and games, Paul Gregory and Steve Owens from the California Trail Interpretive Center.

August 13 – Shoshone baskets and their functions- Jan Petersen of the Cowboy Museum.

August 20 – The always popular Dutch oven cooking with Duane Jones. Duane will explain the types of Dutch oven pots and techniques for cooking meals and desserts in them. He will also demonstrate the cooking of a cobbler.

The picnic area gates open at five and one option is to bring a picnic supper to enjoy before a program. The Lamoille Women’s Club is providing S’mores after each program. The Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group is supplying the campfires. Scenic Canyons Recreational Services donates the picnic site. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.