ELKO -- Build it (a healthy riparian area) and they (beaver) will come!
Learn how to move mountains and make it rain at Bristlecone Audubon Chapter’s monthly meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in Room 208 of the DCIT Building at Great Basin College. Everyone is welcome to attend.
A study recently published in the online science journal, Plos One, demonstrates that livestock grazing management on streams followed by increases in beaver activity was the equivalent of moving study sites up in elevation by more than 800 feet, or alternately, by increasing water year precipitation by almost 10 inches. Two of the three watersheds featured in the study (Fesenmyer et al. 2018) include Susie Creek and South Fork Salmon Falls Creek, both located in Elko County.
On Feb. 8, Carol Evans will be talking about how changes in grazing management beginning in the early 1990s on three local streams including Susie, Dixie and Maggie creeks, led to extensive colonization of these areas by beaver and how that in turn has created many ecosystem services including the development of expansive and productive wetlands.
Dixie Creek is close to Elko and provides an opportunity for Audubon members to see firsthand how almost five miles of public lands has been transformed from dirt and gravel to prime wildlife habitat through a combination of grazing management and beaver.
Evans, along with Ali Helmig of the Elko District BLM, will also discuss an opportunity for Audubon members to contribute to a long-term study of how birds are responding to changes in riparian habitat conditions on Dixie Creek.
