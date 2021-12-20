Avalanche beacon checkpoint installed in Lamoille Canyon

ELKO – An avalanche beacon checkpoint has been installed in Lamoille Canyon, thanks to the efforts of Evolution Powersports, Gateway RV, Premier Services, SledNV, and “a multitude of private supporters,” the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday.

The canyon in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest southeast of Elko is a popular backcountry winter recreation area for snowmobilers, skiers, and snowshoers.

“This beacon checkpoint station will help the growing number of backcountry recreationists ensure they are equipped with a functioning avalanche beacon prior to venturing into potential avalanche terrain,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. He explained that avalanche beacons, also known as avalanche transceivers, are electronic devices that are worn under jackets to help rescuers locate the wearer if they are buried by an avalanche.

“I cannot stress how important these devices are,” added Nicholes. “Last year, one snowmobiler was killed and another was seriously injured after an avalanche occurred in Lamoille Canyon.” The Forest Service reminds recreationists that motorized vehicles are not allowed in the Ruby Mountains Wilderness.

Evolution Powersport owner Bob DeMars installed the avalanche beacon over the weekend at the entrance to Thomas Canyon Campground off Lamoille Canyon Road.

The user-friendly avalanche beacon checkpoint displays illuminated green arcs and sounds a tone if a properly function avalanche beacon is presented. A malfunctioning beacon will display a red triangle, indicating the user should service their equipment.

Snowmobilers, skiers, snowshoers, or any backcountry user can simply approach the sign and the station will perform the check and provide sight and sound feedback automatically.

Instructions are posted on the checkpoint station. More information about beacons and their use is available at avalanche.org.

Nicholes stressed how important avalanche safety courses are for anyone interested in enjoying winter backcountry activities.

Ruby Mountain avalanche leaves one dead, one injured ELKO – One man was killed and another seriously injured Saturday morning in an avalanche in the Ruby Mountains.

He said in addition to receiving proper training, winter recreationists must always carry probes and shovels along with the beacons and be accompanied by a partner who knows how to use them. It is crucial for recreationists to check the day’s weather and avalanche forecast before embarking on a backcountry adventure.

