Backcountry lake produces catch/release record golden trout

CHALLIS, Idaho — Congratulations to Joseph Putnam Evans on landing a new catch/release state record for Golden Trout. As a pair of avid alpine lake anglers, Joseph and his wife Huan Zhou were vacationing in Idaho from North Carolina. They laced up their hiking boots and made the strenuous trek to Pass Lake, where they hoped to find the elusive golden trout.

Joseph caught the remarkable trout on July 20 using a wet fly (rigged on spinning tackle). After a quick measurement and photo, he released the 19.7" golden trout to claim a new catch/release record.

Golden Trout are native to high elevation streams and lakes of the southern Sierra Nevada mountains in California. While not native to Idaho, they have been introduced to several backcountry alpine lakes throughout Idaho to provide more fishing opportunities.

