Basin and Range National Monument to host 'Bioblitz'
Basin and Range National Monument to host 'Bioblitz'

Bioblitz

Reptiles, like the western whiptail lizard pictured here, will be one area of focus for the June 4-6 Bioblitz. 

 Todd Esque, USGS

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management’s Basin and Range National Monument seeks volunteers to participate in a plant and animal “Bioblitz” scheduled June 4-6.

A Bioblitz is a citizen-science effort to record and identify plant and/or animal species within a designated area in a short time period. Botanical and/or wildlife experience are not needed to participate. Scientist and Naturalist group leaders will be provided.

The iNaturalist application will be used to collect data. Volunteers are encouraged to download the iNaturalist application before leaving home due to limited cellphone service in the monument. Demonstrations on how to use the iNaturalist application will be provided onsite.

Inventories will be conducted across different habitats within the monument making a high clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle necessary. Water, food, and other supplies are the responsibility of the volunteer. There are no facilities, electrical hookups, or cell service within the monument. For more information about the monument, go to https://go.usa.gov/xspxk.

The Bioblitz is a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Geological Survey, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Friends of Basin and Range, Nevada Division of Natural Heritage, and Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition.

Additional project information is available online at https://www.inaturalist.org/. Click on Community, open Projects and enter Basin and Range National Monument Bioblitz 2021.

Interested individuals may also contact Monument Manager Alicia Styles at 775-726-8100 or astyles@blm.gov or Wildlife Biologist Camille Brooks at the same number or c1brooks@blm.gov.

