Basques in Northeastern Nevada

The Basques, or Euskaldunak, come from a small region in the Pyrenees Mountains between Spain and France called the Basque Country or Euskal Herria. The Basque people started immigrating to Western America in the late 1800s primarily for the gold rush. But many hung up their gold pans and picked up a shepherd’s crook.

Sheepherding became a staple in many Basque immigrants' lives; the long, harsh Northern Nevadan winters and the hot, dry summers didn’t stop them from living out in the wilderness, alone, with hundreds of sheep and a few dogs for months at a time. To communicate with other Basque sheepherders, they would carve arborglyphs in the aspen trees -- these carvings can still be seen today in areas all over the Western states.

Some sheepherders took payment in the form of sheep instead of cash, and started ranches for themselves. Others opened boarding houses to have a small piece of the old county. Basques would be greeted with the familiar sound of their native language and eat their homeland cuisine.

You can still visit Basque restaurants today or spend the first weekend of July at the National Basque Festival in Elko.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0