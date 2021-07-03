Beat the heat at Coyote Cove: H2Go Watersports starts second year at South Fork

SOUTH FORK – Grab a towel, some sunscreen and plenty of water for a day of fun in the sun at South Fork Reservoir’s Coyote Cove.

Fans of watersports can take a jet ski for a ride, hop in a wake boat with some friends, or rent a pontoon boat that seats 14 people. They can even take a leisurely tour of South Fork by kayak or paddleboard.

Floyd Chacon, co-owner of H2Go, said business has been booming since opening at South Fork on June 1, marking its second year of operations.

This year, the rental company expanded to include a fishing boat and several styles of jet skis.

So far, business has been “pretty good,” said Chacon. “I think the general public is excited we’re back and that we expanded to this. We’re already growing in our second year.”

H2Go opened last year at South Fork and expanded to the Spring Creek Marina to rent non-motorized equipment and inflatables.

Chacon said opening a water recreation business at South Fork was inspired by observing Elko County’s short seasons and the high cost of boats and jet skis.