Beat the heat at Coyote Cove: H2Go Watersports starts second year at South Fork

SOUTH FORK – Grab a towel, some sunscreen and plenty of water for a day of fun in the sun at South Fork Reservoir’s Coyote Cove.
Fans of watersports can take a jet ski for a ride, hop in a wake boat with some friends, or rent a pontoon boat that seats 14 people. They can even take a leisurely tour of South Fork by kayak or paddleboard.
Floyd Chacon, co-owner of H2Go, said business has been booming since opening at South Fork on June 1, marking its second year of operations.
This year, the rental company expanded to include a fishing boat and several styles of jet skis.
So far, business has been “pretty good,” said Chacon. “I think the general public is excited we’re back and that we expanded to this. We’re already growing in our second year.”
H2Go opened last year at South Fork and expanded to the Spring Creek Marina to rent non-motorized equipment and inflatables.
Chacon said opening a water recreation business at South Fork was inspired by observing Elko County’s short seasons and the high cost of boats and jet skis.
“I think there’s a need. Being we have such a short summer, a lot of people don’t invest in watersports equipment for that reason,” Chacon said. “They aren’t going to buy an expensive boat or jet ski for a couple of months a year, maintain them, winterize them and fix them every year just to ride a couple of times when you can come out, rent them and walk away.”
Last year, Chacon and the other co-owners of H2Go, including his son Preston, wife Cassandra, and Troy and Jaime Morgensen, opened the South Fork location, testing the demand for the water equipment.
“It definitely was there,” Chacon said. “It was super busy, and it’s picking up this year.”
He said customers come from Elko County and northern Nevada, even Las Vegas.
“This beach gets full on weekends,” he added.
To meet the demand, H2Go has about 12 employees who clean and maintain the equipment, giving operational and safety instructions to each customer with their rentals.
The surge of customers also prompted the owners to invest in a new dock for the equipment. Chacon thanked Shane and Erica Rockwell of Rockwell Industrial Mining for constructing “the beautiful dock system.”
First-time customer Amanda Bunner from Crescent Valley rented a jet ski to take out onto the reservoir and said she enjoys watersports and plans to tell others about H2Go.
“I love to support community businesses,” she said.
South Fork State Park Supervisor Robert Misiti called the new business “a good thing for the park,” adding that it brings a “whole new dimension” to the reservoir.
Adding a boat for anglers was a good idea, Misiti said. “He’s trying to be more inclusive with the fishermen.”
Chacon said plans this summer include adding a food trailer above the dock once the permits are approved.
The company has also strengthened its focus on safety for other South Fork recreationists by offering free life vests to everyone in exchange for holding a driver’s license, ID card, credit or debit card as collateral.
“We encourage the life vests,” Chacon said, adding that it became a higher priority after a child drowned at South Fork a few weeks ago.
Although some swimmers may believe the water is shallow, Chacon said depths could be about 10 to 12 feet in some areas, making it especially dangerous for children.
Chacon added that people sometimes turn down an offer for a free life vest, telling him or an employee that it’s not necessary. He believes otherwise.
“Some spots are deep,” he explained. “All it takes is a cramp.”
Because of H2Go’s immediate presence at South Fork, Chacon said he and his staff would soon begin certification for scuba rescue.
“We’re here on this lake,” Chacon said. “We can be the first ones on the scene dispatched before any medical personnel arrives.”
Misiti said he agreed with H2Go’s stance on safety.
“Water safety always has to be the number one thing we stress at the part. It is very important,” he said. “People can stop by our main entrance and get a free vest from NDOW.”
Fees to enter South Fork State park start at $5 for each Nevada licensed vehicle and $10 for out-of-state vehicles. A complete list of park details and fees is online at parks.nv.gov/parks/south-fork.
Misiti said currently, the park has a “first come-first serve” policy for recreationists and campers, but it could change early next year when registration is moved online.
“We’re in the final stages of trying to implement the program,” he said. “We think it could be early next year or by next summer.”
H2Go is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can view options or rent equipment online at h2gowatersports.com.