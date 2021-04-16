Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park to be closed this summer for extensive road work

BERLIN – This summer, one of Nevada’s most loved and unique state parks will receive much-needed improvements to its access roads through a federally funded grant.

To ensure public safety, Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park will be closed in its entirety during the duration of the restoration and rehabilitation project. The closure includes the ghost town, campground, picnic area and fossil shelter.

Nevada State Parks applied for and was awarded the Federal Lands Access Program grant to improve the integrity and safety of the Fossil House and Union Canyon roadways. The Access Program supplements State and local resources for public roads, transit systems, and other transportation facilities, with an emphasis on high-use recreation sites and economic generators.

The scope of work will include restoration, resurfacing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of the above mentioned roads. The roads will also be widened to allow for two vehicles to pass simultaneously. Grading of both roads and the parking lot at the fossil house will occur.

Other aspects of the work include erosion control measures such as the installation of five low water crossings as well as a retaining wall along the fossil house road. In addition, a new guardrail will be placed along the fossil shelter road.

A variety of alternative camping and day trip adventures are available throughout Nevada and can be found at parks.nv.gov. For updates on park closure status, visit parks.nv.gov/berlin.

