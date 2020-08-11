‘Blue Collar Adventures’ teams up with Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs

Family Deal

“She shot three oryx, and she shot the biggest blue wildebeest I have ever seen in Africa. She shot a red hartebeest from 285 (yards) on sticks — which is unheard of — and she shot some warthogs,” Jay Presti said. “They’re going through a big drought there, so a lot of what we do is conservation. I was so proud to see her knowledge as a 13-year old.”

“Dangerous game is the coolest hunt I’ve been on. Some people do it for the adrenaline, but I like it because you have to be ready — hand on the safety, finger on the trigger guard — all the time,” he said. “Cape buffalo is the most dangerous animal to hunt in Africa. We were along the Chobe River, a trade route between Botswana and Angola. Sometimes, we were in the water three hours before we even got to get out to hunt. The boat was like a 30-foot canoe with a motor in the back. It was awesome. There were 16-foot crocs, hippos, elephants, lions, like 2,000 zebras. It was just like the movies. It felt like I was in ‘The Ghost and the Darkness.’”