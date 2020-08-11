‘Blue Collar Adventures’ teams up with Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs

ELKO — Jay Presti lives a long way from his native homeland of Lamoille.
However, he has not forgotten his roots.
Presti — who is the CEO and owner of OLP Media — has made his living by capturing the his passions that are shared by others through video.
While he still shoots some rodeo events — filming and producing the Hork Dog Roping for the past 21 years — Presti’s main love is videoing hunts.
He hosts his own show, “Blue Collar Adventures,” which can be seen on the Pursuit Channel — Channel 604 on DirecTV and Channel 393 on Dish Network.
For 10 years, Presti has been along for the ride with Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs — which provides hunting and outdoor experiences to individuals utilizing a wheelchair — the 2019 trip set to be featured at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“The hunt was from the antelope season last year. It takes about a year for the shows to come around,” he said. “It’s pretty cool. Everybody just groups up; there are so many volunteers. We had Ben Jenkins with us. That was so sad to hear what happened to him, but they gave him a heck of a sendoff — that’s for sure.”
Season 13, Episode 8 of Blue Collar Adventures, “Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs,” is a tribute to service — primarily the service of Sgt. Jenkins.
Originally, the hunt was designed for Nevadans — now incorporating hunters from all over the United States.
“Not everyone gets to hunt pronghorns,” Presti said. “It’s cool when people get to chase the species for the first time.”
In 2019, three individuals — Daylan Carver (Robbinsville, North Carolina), Duncan Cumby (Stephenville, Texas) and Caleb Roach (Saint Joseph, Missouri) — were guided on their hunts.
“All three kids were 18 or younger, and we hunted at the TS (Ranch),” Presti said. “All of them got their antelope, so that was cool.”
Presti is in awe of the technology available for people in wheelchairs, enabling the handicapped to take part in activities some would think impossible.
“Duncan has cerebral palsy. We set up a Phone Skope on his rifle scope and he views through that, then he squeezes a syringe to pull the trigger,” Presti said. “We have even hunted with people who were paralyzed from the neck down.”
Family Deal
Presti’s daughter, Carson, is both blazing her own trail and following in her old-man’s footsteps.
While Presti has been to Africa multiple times, Carson partook on her first African experience last year.
“She shot three oryx, and she shot the biggest blue wildebeest I have ever seen in Africa. She shot a red hartebeest from 285 (yards) on sticks — which is unheard of — and she shot some warthogs,” Jay Presti said. “They’re going through a big drought there, so a lot of what we do is conservation. I was so proud to see her knowledge as a 13-year old.”
The three-part series “CKS-Namibia” will first air on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Presti said the habitat of Namibia is striking, noting it as “deserty and beachy” but like a German town where they stayed.
“Dangerous game is the coolest hunt I’ve been on. Some people do it for the adrenaline, but I like it because you have to be ready — hand on the safety, finger on the trigger guard — all the time,” he said. “Cape buffalo is the most dangerous animal to hunt in Africa. We were along the Chobe River, a trade route between Botswana and Angola. Sometimes, we were in the water three hours before we even got to get out to hunt. The boat was like a 30-foot canoe with a motor in the back. It was awesome. There were 16-foot crocs, hippos, elephants, lions, like 2,000 zebras. It was just like the movies. It felt like I was in ‘The Ghost and the Darkness.’”
Carson is also an elite-level softball player, poised for a varsity position as an incoming freshman.
However, rehab is in her future after her hand was severely injured when an ATV rolled over her when another youth lost control of the machine.
“It crushed her hand, dislocated her index finger and pretty much cut it off. It damaged all the nerve endings in her hand,” said Jay Presti. “Those damn machines, it can happen. I’m hopeful she can start throwing a softball again by January. I’m just glad it wasn’t worse. A serious injury is bad, but it’s still better than burying your child.”
Carson even received a personalized get-well video message from Donald Trump Jr.
“I met Donald Trump Jr. and Robert O’Neill — the guy who killed Osama bin Laden — through a deal for Hunter Nation, which does a lot of the same things as Safari Club (International),” Jay Presti said. “Jason Hairston with KUIU has hunted a bunch with Trump Jr. He is a great guy. He likes to fish, hunt — he gets it. He works his ass off. I’m on a board that promotes hunters to vote. Last election, less than 50% did. Huntthevote.org.”
Presti’s fiancée, Crystal Gibson, also plays a vital role in the family structure and the business — shooting video and taking photographs.
“Crystal takes world-class photos. I lived in Stephenville (Texas) for a long time, but we moved just north of Stephenville a couple years ago to a town called Santo. Stephenville is getting pretty big,” Presti said. “We got away from the people. Santo has some rolling hills and draws. Crystal is from Salmon (Idaho), so she it’s a little more like home.”
While Presti is 1,424 miles from his hometown of Lamoille, he still holds his upbringing near and dear — focusing on family, friends, work ethic and country values.
“We’ve done Blue Collar Adventures for 13 years. Most people are smart enough to quit after a while. People think if you’re on TV, you’re rich,” Presti said. “Actually, you’re just on TV. But, I’ve been so blessed. Life is awesome. I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d be able to do.”
