Bristlecone Audubon field trip for World Migratory Bird Day

This activity allows participants to join people everywhere to connect and re-connect with nature by actively listening to and watching birds, wherever they are. Birds can be found everywhere: in cities and in the countryside; in parks and backyards, in forests and mountains, and in wetlands and along the shores. They connect all these habitats and they connect us, reminding us of our own connection to the planet, the environment, wildlife and each other. Through their seasonal movements, migratory birds are also regularly reminding us of nature’s cycles.