Bristlecone Audubon field trip for World Migratory Bird Day

ELKO -- On Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 people all over the world will be celebrating World Migratory Bird Day. This is an global campaign dedicated to raising awareness of migratory birds and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.
Bristlecone Audubon will be guiding a birding field trip to South Fork State Recreation Area. The leaders will help participants to identify all the birds found in and around SFSRA. A list of species seen will be submitted to ebird.org.
If you are interested in participating meet the group at the South Fork Headquarters parking lot at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.
"We anticipate birding for 5 to 6 hours depending on the numbers of birds we are seeing," said organizer Lois Ports. "Bring binoculars, spotting scopes, water and either a snack or sack lunch."
For further information contact bristleconeaudbon@gmail.com.
The 2021 World Migratory Bird Day is held twice a year, the first Saturday in May and the first Saturday in October.
On Saturday, May 8 more than 51,000 people spanning 192 countries celebrated the birds around them for Global Big Day. Global Big Day 2021 set new records for the greatest number of birders, from the most countries, reporting more species and more checklists on a single day of birding than ever before. A group of 19 bird watchers from Bristlecone Audubon participated in May and saw 78 species with 1,516 individual birds.
This activity allows participants to join people everywhere to connect and re-connect with nature by actively listening to and watching birds, wherever they are. Birds can be found everywhere: in cities and in the countryside; in parks and backyards, in forests and mountains, and in wetlands and along the shores. They connect all these habitats and they connect us, reminding us of our own connection to the planet, the environment, wildlife and each other. Through their seasonal movements, migratory birds are also regularly reminding us of nature’s cycles.