Canyon springs back to life

LAMOILLE CANYON – Nearly three years after a fire raged through Lamoille Canyon — the largest valley in the Ruby Mountains — foliage flourishes.

A fire that began near the Spring Creek Shooting Range on Sept. 30, 2018 spread to about 9,000 acres before it was contained. It ravaged through the beloved Lamoille Canyon, burning nearly everything in its path. Many campers and hikers were evacuated by first-responders who arrived on the scene in order to protect them from the flames.

Now, in the spring of 2021, visitors can see that Lamoille Canyon’s vegetation is regrowing and blooming healthily. The many snow and rainstorms that we saw earlier this year have helped this regrowth process considerably.

Trees and other flora that were scorched by the flames in 2018 are making a comeback, and the canyon is growing more beautiful as a result.

