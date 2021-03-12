Challenge Yourself to Stay on the (Ruby Crest) Trail

There’s a gem hidden in Nevada’s northeast corner awaiting discovery … a Ruby to be exact.

The Ruby Mountain Range offers a multitude of year-round activities for everyone – extreme outdoor enthusiasts to young explorers will discover snowcapped mountains, alpine lakes, waterfalls, wildflowers and occasional wildlife in the Rubies. Drive up the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway and admire glacier carved canyons while hoping to spot big horned sheep grazing in the rock outcroppings. Along the way you’ll find many trails offering hiking opportunities for all skill levels, leading the adventurer to even more unexpected beauty in what’s otherwise presumed to be a dry, desert, neon state.

The Rubies have been called the “Range of Clouds”, “Nevada’s Swiss Alps” and Andrew at reasonnumber7.com went as far to say “Lamoille Canyon is the Yosemite Valley of Nevada. Except with 3 billion fewer visitors.” From the roads end trail head in Lamoille Canyon there are six trails ranging from two to seven miles, all of which have at least one alpine lake along the way.