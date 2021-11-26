Christmas tree permits available in the Elko District

ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko District has Christmas tree cutting permits available for purchase until Dec. 24.

Permits are available at the Elko District Office, 3900 E. Idaho St., during regular office hours, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or by phone at 775-753-0200. Permits may also be obtained by mail from the BLM, Elko BLM Office, 3900 Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801 before December 11th. Mail-in requests should include a check or money order payable to the Department of Interior-BLM, a return address, and the name and address of each person requesting a tree.

Additionally, BLM tree permits are available at the Montello Post Office. 143 Front St, Montello, NV 89830, Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Christmas tree permits are $4 each, with a limit of 10 per person and are for individual use only. The following forms of payment will be accepted: check, cash, or credit card. The permit allows the purchaser to cut pinyon pine and juniper trees only, on Bureau of Land Management administered lands. Trees cannot be cut in areas designated as wilderness study areas. Upon purchase, a map of tree cutting areas will be provided along with the stipulations of the permit.

BLM areas recommended for tree hunters are Spruce Mountain, east of Ruby Valley; Cherry Creek Range, west of Currie; the Leach Mountains, west of Montello; Dolly Varden Mountain, northeast of Currie; Pequop Mountains and Wood Hills, both east of Wells; Pilot Range, north of Wendover; and Sugar Loaf Peak, south of the Goshute Mountains.

The BLM advises tree cutters to plan ahead. Cold weather combined with snow can make travel into the mountains dangerous. Emergency equipment and supplies such as chains, snow tires, a first aid kit, blankets, and extra food and water are recommended. Always tell someone where you are going and an expected return time. Have a safe outing.

