Compston Ice Fishing Derby winners announced

The 5th Annual Compston Ice Fishing Derby, held March 5, had a great turnout with 185 participants including adults and youth. The event, which was held at Wildhorse Reservoir and staged out of Amy’s Bar and Grill (formerly the Wild Horse Resort) had a kids' division that allowed youth 12 and under to fish for free and compete for prizes.

In past years a free raffle was held for all participants, but this year it was decided to use it as a fundraiser for Samantha Clark, a local girl who has terminal cancer. Thanks to the generosity of donors and those who participated, it was very successful, raising $2,700 to help Samantha with her medical expenses. The Compston family would like to thank all those who contributed prizes to the raffle for their generous donations and say they plan to continue to use the raffle to raise money for local charities.

In the youth trout division the first place was taken by Regan with a very nice 22 ½ inch trout while Cohen earned second place with a 21 ½ inch fish. In the perch division for the youth Boston took first place with a respectable 10 7/8 inch perch and Carter close behind in second with a 10 ½ inch fish. The youth prizes were nerf gun kits and ice fishing packages.

The adult contest had a $10 entry fee with 100% payout for prizes. First place in the trout division went to Bryce Vorwaller with a beautiful 25 ½ inch trout weighing in at 6 pounds and pocketing $690 for his efforts. Second went to Casey Stevens with a 24 1/8 inch fish and third to Shannon Roe with a respectable 22 7/8 inch fish.

In the adult perch division Shaun DeBray took home the big money of the day, $1,039 for his 11 ¼ inch perch that weighed in at 11 ounces. Second went to Jill Temoke whose fish also came in at 11 ¼ inches, but weighed less than DeBray’s perch, at only 9 ounces.

