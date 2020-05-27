Crown jewels of the Rubies: A lofty hike to Northern Nevada alpine lakes

After a stop at Lamoille Lake, continue on the trail another half mile or so, and another 700-foot climb, to the top of the pass. On the way, look back at the iconic view of upper Lamoille Canyon. This U-shaped, glaciated, canyon is a great photo opportunity. More photos have been taken of this view than about anywhere else. One problem is your vehicle will still be in view, far below. It just seems wrong to climb that far and still see your vehicle.

At the top of the pass, you enter the Ruby Mountain Wilderness Area. The surrounding view is mountain peaks in all directions. After resting for a moment, continue on about 100 yards to the best view in the Ruby Mountains. Below will be your destination, Liberty Lake. Below that, but out of sight, will be Favre Lake. Beyond and above it, and in view, will be Castle Lake.

One more downhill mile, dropping 400 feet, and you are at Liberty Lake. This large lake offers several campsites. From its edge, you can look down at Favre Lake and North Furlong Lake in the distance.

Liberty Lake is the second deepest lake in the Rubies. It offers brook trout and very elusive lake trout. It also makes a good base to explore the other alpine lakes.

