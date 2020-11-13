Cycling trail could connect Spring Creek and Elko

Neddenriep talked about “the destination management cycle,” which follows the thought that if a community creates a place, people will want to visit it. It will also become a place where people want to live and that will create a place where people will want to work. If you create a place where people want to work you have a place where business needs to be.

“Here we have this disturbance taking place, this is the opportunity to capitalize on that to make this useful space for recreation,” Neddenriep said.

“We see various grant opportunities through various venues,” she said. “Most of them are directly related to pandemic relief, but some of it is if you are helping your destination to be insulated from this type of impact down the road. Any outdoor recreation is marketable from that perspective. If we have a developed trail system, then you can reach out to cycling groups and competitions. They will stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores.”

The connector bike trail and eventual completion of the Lamoille Summit Trails would add another level of outdoor activity to the Elko area.

Many trails in the Rubies are open to bikes, pedestrians and equestrians. The Talbot Trail in Lamoille Canyon was begun in 2010 and is now a very popular destination because of its lower access.