Eastern Nevada trails system caters to mountain bikers, hikers

ELY – It is said that if you build it, they will come. And they are, mountain bike enthusiasts eager to tackle the 13-mile trails network on public lands outside Caliente.

“We’ve been averaging a few hundred visitors a year since we opened the first seven-plus miles to the public in late 2017. Most are from Nevada and surrounding states,” said Project Manager Jon Prescott.

Prescott, the Planning and Environmental Coordinator for the Bureau of Land Management’s Caliente Field Office, said the single-track trails network in Barnes Canyon is designed for mountain bike use with trails ranging in difficulty from beginner to expert. All but two of the trails are also open to hiking, he said.

The trails and a trailhead are BLM’s segment of phase one of the Lincoln County Partners Multi-Purpose, Non-Motorized Trail System. Other phase one components are an equal number of miles of trail within nearby Kershaw-Ryan State Park and five miles of trail and a bike park in Caliente.

