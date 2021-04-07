 Skip to main content
Elko student repeats as winner of Nevada’s Junior Duck Stamp art competition
top story

Elko student repeats as winner of Nevada’s Junior Duck Stamp art competition

Duck stamp contest winner

Lia Bacon of Elko won Best of Show in Nevada's Junior Duck Stamp art contest this year with her painting of a green-winged teal. Bacon also won last year's contest.

 SUBMITTED

LAS VEGAS — Lia Bacon of Elko has taken Best of Show for the second year in a row in the Nevada Junior Duck Stamp art contest. Her acrylic painting of a green-winged teal titled "Blue Autumn" will represent the state in the national contest later this spring.

Bacon attends Elko High School and her sponsoring teacher is Patrick Long.

Bacon’s drawing was one of the 377 entries for this year’s contest. Lauren Fihn's Conservation Message "Conservation is not a spectator sport. Don't be an observer. Be a participant!" will represent Nevada at the national contest. The 9-year-old Fihn attends Las Vegas Day School. Her teacher is Meghan Dragon.

The national winner’s design will appear on the 2021-2022 Federal Junior Duck Stamp. The annual program, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, provides resources to educators to help students in grades K–12 learn about the outdoor world and their connection to waterfowl, wetlands and habitat conservation.

The Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is a dynamic art and science program designed to teach wetlands habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school and help reconnect youth with the outdoors. In Nevada, the program is facilitated by the Desert National Wildlife Refuge Complex in Las Vegas.

The Junior Duck Stamp is sold by local national wildlife refuges, the U.S. Postal Service and Amplex Corp. for $5. All proceeds from the sale of the stamp are used to fund environmental education programs, reward students for their work, and expand the program.

Complete program information can be found on the Internet at www.fws.gov/juniorduck.

