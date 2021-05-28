Events return to northeastern Nevada

June 27: Lamoille Country Fair will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lamoille Grove and in the Lamoille Women’s clubhouse yard. Proceeds benefit nonprofit groups and provide scholarships for women. Lamoillewomansclub.org

July

July 3-4: National Basque Festival. This event has been shortened with most of the activities happening at the Basque House at 1601 Flagview Drive in Elko. On Saturday there will be a golf tournament and 5k run. Food, dancing and games will follow. The dance will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The Sunday picnic will include Mass at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and cultural activities at 1 p.m. Elkobasqueclub.com

July 3: Spring Creek Freedom Festival. This is the 15th year of the festival held each year at the marina in Spring Creek. This year it begins with a flag raising ceremony at 6:45 a.m., a Ruby Mountain Relay 5k run and walk at 7 a.m., and a parade at 10 a.m. The Lake of Fire display will begin at dark. Springcreeknv.org