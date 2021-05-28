Events return to northeastern Nevada

June
June 10: Country under the Stars. The Boys and Girls Club of Elko and Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology are bringing back this popular fundraiser. Enjoy an evening of dancing, food and top country entertainers performing live under the nighttime sky. Boys & Girls Clubs
June 7-10: Elko Mining Expo returns to the Elko Convention Center with the delayed 35th annual event. This is one of the oldest and most respected mining expos held in the United States and draws close to 8,000 people nationally and internationally. ExploreElko.com
June 19: Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo is sponsored by Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise, and was formerly called “Ride Around the Rubies.” The event is for both beginners and experienced cyclists. Terrain will include gravel road, dust stretches, asphalt and lightly traveled roads. Rubyroubaix.com
June 26-27: Eureka Gold Rush Games. This new family event will feature 1800s-style mining competitions such as hand mucking, spike driving and jackleg drilling in historic Eureka, Nevada.
June 27: Lamoille Country Fair will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lamoille Grove and in the Lamoille Women’s clubhouse yard. Proceeds benefit nonprofit groups and provide scholarships for women. Lamoillewomansclub.org
July
July 3-4: National Basque Festival. This event has been shortened with most of the activities happening at the Basque House at 1601 Flagview Drive in Elko. On Saturday there will be a golf tournament and 5k run. Food, dancing and games will follow. The dance will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The Sunday picnic will include Mass at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and cultural activities at 1 p.m. Elkobasqueclub.com
July 3: Spring Creek Freedom Festival. This is the 15th year of the festival held each year at the marina in Spring Creek. This year it begins with a flag raising ceremony at 6:45 a.m., a Ruby Mountain Relay 5k run and walk at 7 a.m., and a parade at 10 a.m. The Lake of Fire display will begin at dark. Springcreeknv.org
July 4: Elko’s fireworks display is considered one of the best in the West, thanks to Ellison Electric and many other community sponsors. Gates open at the Elko County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m. and a donation of $5 per person is suggested. Box seats and tables can be reserved by calling Ellison Electric at 738-6284.
July 9-11: Silver State Stampede. Nevada’s oldest and most respected rodeo, is returning to the Elko County Fairgrounds this year, the 109th year of the rodeo. The rodeo begun by bit and saddlemaker G.S. Garcia is a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event. SilverStateStampede.com
July 10-11: Art in the Park. More than 70 vendors will showcase artwork and handicrafts at Elko’s shady Main City Park. Elkocountyartclub.wildapricot.org
July 23-24: Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival returns this year bigger and better than ever. The 20th annual event will be a colorful and fun time for participants and visitors alike. Ruby Mountain Hot Air Inc. expects more than two dozen balloons. Rubymountainballoonfestival.com
August
Aug. 13: Classic Film Fest in the Park. Northeastern Nevada Museum presents outdoor movies on Aug. 13 and 20. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks to the City Park behind the Museum at dusk. Museumelko.org
Aug. 13-14: Jarbidge Days celebrate the beginnings of this tiny mountain town formed in 1908 when gold was discovered. Activities include a craft and yard sale, food, and a beer and poker crawl. See Facebook page
Aug. 27-Sept. 6: Elko County Fair celebrates its 100th anniversary this year at the county fairgrounds. Horse racing, live music, food and stock horse events are planned on Labor Day Weekend. Elkocountyfair.com
September
Sept. 10- 12: Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show highlights vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages at Elko City Park. This is a competitive car and motorcycle show with giveaways, raffles, celebrity guest appearances and custom piston trophies. Ridesandrodselko.com
November
Nov. 6: The 2021 Battle Mountain Chukar Tournament & Feed hosted by the Lander County Convention & Tourism Authority includes gun tables, games and raffles. GoBattleMountainNevada.com