Exploring Our 'Mountain Playground'

The greatest danger of any peak is the steep terrain and carefully placing your feet so rocks do not slide. Another danger is weather; check ahead of time and keep your eyes on clouds. Bruce once had clouds move in below him on a peak. Most definitely tell someone where you are going and when you will return. An SOS device like a Spot is a good idea. Most peaks have limited cellphone coverage.

Bruce also likes to climb in winter but snow conditions add another level of difficulty. Hard packed snow requires crampons, an ice axe and helmet. Soft snow requires snowshoes and offers the danger of a foot punching through and twisting an ankle.

Sue Kennedy is a native Lamoille resident. She has Kennedy Ranch and has spent a lot of time playing in the mountains. Although she has not been able to climb for a few years, she is looking forward to getting back to it. Her favorite climb is Mount Gilbert. Her blog, rubymountaintrails.blogspot.com, describes climbing Gilbert. She and Bruce Thompson once played cribbage on top of the peak and, she quickly adds, she beat him. She has climbed Snow Lake Peak but would not do it again without ropes. Another fun, although long, climb is Hole in the Mountain Peak.