Field trip set for World Migratory Bird Day

ELKO -- The 2021 World Migratory Bird Day (May 8, 2021) is the only international education program that celebrates the migration of hundreds of bird species between their nesting habitats in North America and wintering grounds in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.
With approximately 10,400 bird species globally and approximately 900 bird species in the United States, birds are ambassadors of the natural world. They help us connect with nature and understand the interconnections among all things. They sing. They fly. They are architects and acrobats. They are the only remaining wild animals to carry on in abundance despite development. They live in every habitat from urban to rural.
Birding can take place in a city or in the wild, and birds can be watched from windows and in back yards. World Migratory Bird Day engages participants at more than 700 locations from Argentina to Canada.
Locally, the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter is offering a field trip to celebrate the joy of birding. This is a field trip that has been done multiple times over the past 10 years with great success. Members will meet at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Lower Lamoille Road at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 8. At this point people can decide if they wish to use their own vehicle or car pool with others, especially if everyone in the vehicle has had their COVID vaccinations.
Mark and Lois Ports will be in the lead vehicle. They will stop at multiple locations for the group to stop and bird. The route goes through sagebrush steppe, pinyon-juniper woodlands, riparian areas and agricultural fields.
The morning portion of the trip will end at the Lamoille City Grove. Here people can decide to return home or stay and relax and eat lunch and of course do some bird watching. Those still wanting more birding will drive to South Fork State Recreation Area in the afternoon where participants will be able to pick up waterfowl species and hopefully some raptors. SFSRA does require a $5 per vehicle fee. Wear sturdy walking shoes or boots, dress for the weather. Bring water, lunch, binoculars and spotting scopes and cameras are optional.
This is a great opportunity for both beginners and advanced birders. Everyone helps identify the birds. Discussions will be held as participants look for field markings, listen for songs and watch behaviors to help identify the birds. Anyone, including families with children, are welcome but all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. It will require times of silence as participants stealthily approach areas where we expect to find birds. Be aware that there are no restrooms facilities except at Lamoille Grove and South Fork.
Neotropical migrants are birds that spend their winters south of the Tropic of Cancer in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. They migrate to North America to take advantage of the abundant insects to be found in Northern America’s springs and summers.
The group hopes to see the Swainson’s Hawk which migrates from the tip of South America (Argentina) back to this area to breed. Traveling around 6,000 miles each way, it undertakes one of the longest migrations of any North American bird of prey.
Other neotropicals that might be seen include the Bullock’s Oriole, Western Tanager, Lazuli Bunting, Black-headed Grosbeak, Yellow Warblers and possibly Bobolinks. There might even be an early hummingbird to see.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Lois Ports at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com or 775-753-2569 for further information.