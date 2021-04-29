Field trip set for World Migratory Bird Day

Mark and Lois Ports will be in the lead vehicle. They will stop at multiple locations for the group to stop and bird. The route goes through sagebrush steppe, pinyon-juniper woodlands, riparian areas and agricultural fields.

The morning portion of the trip will end at the Lamoille City Grove. Here people can decide to return home or stay and relax and eat lunch and of course do some bird watching. Those still wanting more birding will drive to South Fork State Recreation Area in the afternoon where participants will be able to pick up waterfowl species and hopefully some raptors. SFSRA does require a $5 per vehicle fee. Wear sturdy walking shoes or boots, dress for the weather. Bring water, lunch, binoculars and spotting scopes and cameras are optional.

This is a great opportunity for both beginners and advanced birders. Everyone helps identify the birds. Discussions will be held as participants look for field markings, listen for songs and watch behaviors to help identify the birds. Anyone, including families with children, are welcome but all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. It will require times of silence as participants stealthily approach areas where we expect to find birds. Be aware that there are no restrooms facilities except at Lamoille Grove and South Fork.