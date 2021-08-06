Fun time at Wells Fun Run

Sunday morning, the last day of the Fun Run, the Senior Center again served breakfast in the park while ballots were passed out for the participants to vote for the awards. The top two car choices voted Best of Show will be placed on T-shirts sold at the 2022 Wells Fun Run.

The events of this year’s Fun Run followed closely the schedule that has been perfected over the 29 years of the car show that participants are familiar with. Many car enthusiast come back year after year and enjoy the small-town atmosphere to gather and play. Year after year the last weekend in July has been reserved for the Wells Fun Run and Car Show.

Chris Micheli, president of the High Desert Cruisers, the organization that puts on this annual event, and a car enthusiast himself who attends several car shows yearly, said that he has been at the helm of the Wells Fun Run “for at least 10 years.” RJ Hackett, disc jockey for the car show for many years, again provided the music Friday night and at the show and shine in the Wells City Park on Saturday.

Additionally on Friday, for the not so much car enthusiast and more so bargain hunter, there was a flea market and swap meet presented by Wells Main Street, the group that is affiliated with the state and national organizations to help restore and revitalized downtown Wells.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0