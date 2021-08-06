Fun time at Wells Fun Run

WELLS — Not just a “show and shine” car show, the Wells Fun Run was back in 2021 after cancellation last year due to the Covid-19 virus. The event that started in 1991 was held again this year in its usual calendar spot, the last weekend in July. Rain blessed the event with small sprinklers that cooled temperatures and settled dust.
Not just a “show and shine” car show, the Wells Fun Run has events that challenge owners of prized classic cars to test their performance with old-school drag racing, slow drags, a burnout contest ... and some show and shine.
After registration on Friday drag racing kicked off the 2021 event at a new location on old Highway 40 west of the Wells Band Indian Colony. That night, the dinner was Road Kill BBQ at the Alamo Casino, and entertainment was a slow drags competition held before the fireworks show sponsored by Alamo Casino.
On Saturday, the Wells Senior Center served breakfast in the park while the entrants had their cars displayed around the park for viewers to see. The afternoon was busy with the $400 Poker Run that took contestants around Wells, through the countryside and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to Angel Lake.
After the Saturday Night Cruise down Humboldt Avenue, and the Burnout Contest on Front Street, the night was topped off with a Celebration Street Dance that closed down one block of Sixth Street while the ‘50/’60s Rock and Roll music of JC Hackett played on.
Sunday morning, the last day of the Fun Run, the Senior Center again served breakfast in the park while ballots were passed out for the participants to vote for the awards. The top two car choices voted Best of Show will be placed on T-shirts sold at the 2022 Wells Fun Run.
The events of this year’s Fun Run followed closely the schedule that has been perfected over the 29 years of the car show that participants are familiar with. Many car enthusiast come back year after year and enjoy the small-town atmosphere to gather and play. Year after year the last weekend in July has been reserved for the Wells Fun Run and Car Show.
Chris Micheli, president of the High Desert Cruisers, the organization that puts on this annual event, and a car enthusiast himself who attends several car shows yearly, said that he has been at the helm of the Wells Fun Run “for at least 10 years.” RJ Hackett, disc jockey for the car show for many years, again provided the music Friday night and at the show and shine in the Wells City Park on Saturday.
Additionally on Friday, for the not so much car enthusiast and more so bargain hunter, there was a flea market and swap meet presented by Wells Main Street, the group that is affiliated with the state and national organizations to help restore and revitalized downtown Wells.