Ghost Towns

Metropolis

Established as a model farming district by the Pacific Reclamation Company, of New York in 1909. It boasted a population of 700 at its peak but unforeseen circumstances caused it to die and only ruins remain of once was a thriving community.

Charleston

Founded in 1876, it was originally named Mardis but was renamed after a local miner in 1900. Mining continued until 1942. It is a predominately ranching area today.

Jarbidge

Known as the last big boomtown of Nevada, the first prospecting began in 1860s. Several more discoveries were made in 1909 and the boom lasted until 1932. It is still a thriving community known as a popular recreational area.

Gold Creek

Placer gold was discovered in 1869. The town enjoyed such amenities as electric lights, a water system, telephones, and other conveniences. In June of 1898, mining in this area ended. Only a concrete sidewalk remains where there used to be a thriving town.

Jack Creek

Established in 1869 soon becoming a stop on the Northern Stage Company’s line from Tuscarora to Mountain City. It boasted of a store, a restaurant, a rooming house as well as the Jack Creek Opera House for many years. After 1886 the property was sold and developed for travellers, fishing parties, hunters and became a local sportsmen’s mecca.

