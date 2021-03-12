Ghost Towns

Tuscarora
Although placer gold was discovered in 1867 it did not flourish until 1869 until the first Chinese moved into the area. In the 1870s it became a silver mining town but fires plagued its existence. The town still thrives with a few people living there.
Palisade
Founded in 1868 as a station on the Central Pacific Railroad. Population of approximately 600 with churches, lodges, businesses, and a residential district. After local area mining declined along with disastrous flooding and the closing of the railroad the town died out. Two buildings remain along with an extensive cemetery.
Fort Halleck
Established in 1867 soon becoming a trading center where local ranchers sold many of their goods and materials to the soldiers of the Fort. Designs to relocate the fort closer to the Central Pacific Railroad located in the local town of Halleck, twelve miles away, never materialized and the fort was shut down in 1886.
Harrison Pass
A 1500-acre ranch was established in 1865 and by 1897 mining activity started. In 1916 a Scheelite deposit was found and mining camps were erected. Today mill foundations are still visible as well some occupied cabins.
Metropolis
Established as a model farming district by the Pacific Reclamation Company, of New York in 1909. It boasted a population of 700 at its peak but unforeseen circumstances caused it to die and only ruins remain of once was a thriving community.
Charleston
Founded in 1876, it was originally named Mardis but was renamed after a local miner in 1900. Mining continued until 1942. It is a predominately ranching area today.
Jarbidge
Known as the last big boomtown of Nevada, the first prospecting began in 1860s. Several more discoveries were made in 1909 and the boom lasted until 1932. It is still a thriving community known as a popular recreational area.
Gold Creek
Placer gold was discovered in 1869. The town enjoyed such amenities as electric lights, a water system, telephones, and other conveniences. In June of 1898, mining in this area ended. Only a concrete sidewalk remains where there used to be a thriving town.
Jack Creek
Established in 1869 soon becoming a stop on the Northern Stage Company’s line from Tuscarora to Mountain City. It boasted of a store, a restaurant, a rooming house as well as the Jack Creek Opera House for many years. After 1886 the property was sold and developed for travellers, fishing parties, hunters and became a local sportsmen’s mecca.