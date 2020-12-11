Great Basin National Park sets fees for 2021

BAKER – Great Basin National Park will be implementing changes to fees starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Campground fees will be $20 per site, per night. Lehman Caves tours range from $12-$15 for adults to $6-$8 for youths age 5-15. The RV dump station fee is $10.

The cave tour fee increases cover the cost associated with providing cave tours and reservable tour tickets on www.recreation.gov.

Since 2015, Great Basin has been making improvements to park campgrounds; Baker Creek in 2015, Upper Lehman Creek in 2017, and Wheeler Peak in 2021. The improvements have brought in new picnic tables, restrooms, fire pits, grills and tent pads.

The park will begin providing online reservations through www.recreation.gov for Lower and Upper Lehman Creek Campgrounds in 2021, continue with reservation in Grey Cliff, and provide reservations for Wheeler Peak Campground once improvements are completed. The fees have increased to help cover the cost of the reservation system and to maintain the improved campgrounds.