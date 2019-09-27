We are nearing the backside of dry fly season and anglers wanting to take advantage of it, should get out soon. While this weekend doesn’t look good weather wise, starting Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning, the weather should be great.
There are still hoppers around and of course, ant patterns are perfect for any time of year. These bugs are trout candy and go to flies for any fly rodder in late summer and early fall.
Make sure to have some “winged” ants in your arsenal as well. Early fall will sometimes produce a flying ant hatch that can be very productive if you are lucky enough to encounter one.
With the cold nighttime temperatures predicted, these insects will start disappearing, but the trout are used to seeing them and will continue to take a hopper fly even after most are gone for the season.
Target the water adjacent to brushy banks on most of Elko County’s streams as terrestrials often fall off the brush into the water. During stream surveys a few years ago when NDOW biologists were pumping fish stomachs, 80% of the food found in trout stomachs in northern Elko County streams were terrestrials!
Look for what are called foam lines. These are lines of bubbles or foam that delineate where water traveling at two different speeds meet. This seam meets two of the trout’s needs. For one, the foam or bubbles actually provide some cover from being seen by birds or predators on shore. For another, this seam is also where the food collects.
Other dry flies to use this time of year are elk hair caddis, Adams, Kaufmann stimulators, royal coachman, beetles, royal trudes, and red or yellow humpies.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures were hovering around 60 degrees earlier this week, but with the projected colder, wetter weather expect them to drop even more. Great for trout fishing, but bad news for bass anglers, though both bass and perch were being caught regularly this week. Over the past two weeks, trout have moved up in the water column being caught between five and 10 feet below the surface and are starting to cruise the shorelines. The Penrod Arm has been the popular place for anglers as it has been producing trout, bass and perch. This is also the time of year when midges become one of the few invertebrates that are hatching, so fly rodders should enjoy some success fishing chironomid patterns. Of course the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. Fishing for bass and perch has been good for numbers and fair for size but expect bass fishing to slow down. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground and fish cleaning station are open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Surface water temperatures are also dropping and expect them to be right around 60 degrees but very green with algae. For whatever reason even though the water temperature is prime for trout, fishing continues to be slow for them, though occasionally trout fishermen have a good day. Anglers should target the weed beds at the south end of the lake and fish with leech patterns.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
No recent report but expect trout fishing to pick up and bass and blue gill fishing to slow down. Small jigs tipped with a piece of worm were working for the bluegill. With weedy shorelines in many areas a small boat, float tube or kick boat make fishing easier though as the water cools the weeds will die back. The same presentations as at South Fork should also work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing continues to be fair to good for 13- to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition. The water level, while down, is in great shape with less weeds and algae than other lakes in our area. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork or Wildhorse, should also work well here. Shore anglers should start seeing more success as the surface water temperatures cool down. Bass fishing is fair.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing in the south marsh is slowing considerably with the cooler temperatures. There is approximately one keeper bass (10 inches or larger) for about every six to 10 fish, though the further you get from the main channel the more keeper-sized fish you will catch. Dark 4- to 6-inch soft plastic grubs hooked weedless are the best bet for bass. Good colors include dark green, brown, purple or blue. Some anglers like a contrasting colored tail such as chartreuse, yellow or white. Fishing the collection ditch for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. The water is low, with little flow, and very clear. This is making fishing difficult.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
With low water levels and lots of weeds, shore fishing is extremely difficult. Best fishing is from a float tube or small boat. With the colder weather expect the weeds to start dying off, and in a few weeks, shore fishing may pick up. Trout fishing has been slow to fair while bass fishing has been fair to good though that should flip with the colder weather.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and fair for small bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Trout are also hitting small midge dries and emergers.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing for 9- to 12-inch fish continues to be fair to good at Cave Lake. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing is picking back up with cooler surface water temperatures. Boaters are having the best luck. Shore fishing should pick up though as the fish start moving into the shallow water with cooler temperatures. Bass fishing is fair to good using minnow imitations and soft plastic grubs. For trout, anglers should try Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.). It is also the time to start using chironomid patterns under an indicator.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
Expect the fishing for catfish to pick up as the water temperature is in the mid to high 60’s. Approximately 1,100 crappie from Chimney Creek Reservoir were stocked, but anglers are being asked to return any crappie they catch back to the lake for a couple of years while the fishery rebuilds. NDOW recently planted some black bass in the lake, with more augmentation expected this month.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake level is down, but fishing has been fair to good. Worms or PowerBait fished just off the bottom should work. Flies to try include beetles, ants, black Adams, Griffith’s gnats, yellow or red humpies, yellow or red stimulators and small crystal buggers. With the cooler temperatures anglers may start moving to more subsurface flies, though the fish are still used to seeing some dries. Small spinners or spoons in green and gold, black and gold or red and gold should be tried. This lake is at 8,400 feet of elevation and anglers heading there this week, should be prepared for snow.
ALPINE LAKES
Snow has arrived at some of higher elevation lakes and more is expected this weekend. Anglers, hunters and hikers need to go prepared for winter conditions.
STREAMS
With the rain and snow expected this weekend expect some increase in flows and a bit of turbidity. Hoppers have been out but with the precipitation and cold nights, they will disappear quickly.
