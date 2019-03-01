Even with the melt from the warmer conditions all of the basins in northern and eastern Nevada are between 120 and 140 percent of normal for this time of year. Good news for fishing this summer, though it is creating havoc for those trying to travel the back roads.
Just because you can get in during the morning doesn’t mean you are going to get out in the afternoon. On Tuesday, I went into O’Neil Basin north of Wells and the road wasn’t too bad at 9 a.m. But coming out just an hour and a half later at 10 a.m. it had warmed up enough that the mud was up to the hubcaps and it was 4WD on the way. This was on a county-graded gravel road. Expect the two tracks to be much worse.
If you go out, leave a trip plan with a responsible person as to where you are going and when you plan on returning and stick to the plan. Carry a shovel and chains as well as blankets, food and water in case you have to spend the night due to road conditions.
Better yet, just don’t go too far off the beaten path until conditions start to improve. Unfortunately with precipitation in the forecast that could be a while.
This weekend is the 4th Annual Elko Sportsman’s Expo at the Conference Center behind the Elko Civic Center. This is the second year hosted by the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Ruby Mountain Rios of the National Wild Turkey Federation has joined as a co-host.
There are a record number of vendors that cover interests from conservation, camo, boats, cars and trucks, campers, guns and a whole lot more. For the youngsters there is the very popular NDOW Kids Activity Room. There they will learn about Nevada’s wildlife, shoot archery or LaserShot, tie a fly and while supplies last decorate a wildlife t-shirt.
In addition there are several food vendors including food trucks outside and one vendor selling food and beverages inside. Unlike most outdoor shows around the West, this one doesn’t charge an entry fee, so come on down and check everything out at the Elko Sportsman’s Expo March 2 and 3.
WILDHORSE
Very little change here as Wildhorse is still covered with 16 to 29 inches of ice with a fair amount of snow on top. With the warmer temperatures there is a layer of slush between the snow and the ice so good boots are called for and ATV’s may have a little difficulty getting around. Temperatures at Wildhorse are forecast to be in the mid 30s to low 40s with overnight lows below freezing for the next week with rain and snow mixed. Conditions on the ice could get quite wet. Fishing for both trout and perch continue to be good. Trout are still being caught in fairly shallow water (eight to 12 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake near the warm spring. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork opened back up this week with the southern third of the lake being ice free. All ice at South Fork should be considered unsafe. The first day of open water found one angler fly fishing and catching a few fish using a black balanced leech below an indicator. Up to this time, fishing has been slow at South Fork, but hopefully with open water and climbing water temperatures fishing will pick up.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is 4WD only and with all the moisture of the past week and more predicted later this week, the trip is not recommended. There was about five and a half inches of ice at the boat ramp and more than likely there is a fair amount of snow on top now. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Roads are snow packed, and with the warmer weather expect muddy conditions during the warmer parts of the day. Care must be taken when driving into Ruby Valley and make sure to not try to get too far over as the borrow ditches are notorious for eating trucks and cars. The collection ditch has a lot of open water with the warmer temperatures and fishing continues to be fair to good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Due to the snowy muddy conditions, the Refuge has temporarily suspended dredging so the water should be clearer this weekend. Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek has about 12 inches of good ice with snow on top. Fishing has been fair to good. It was 4WD conditions to the reservoir once you left US 93 due to mud this week.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
No recent report but expect open water and poor driving conditions due to mud.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 12 to 14 inches of ice with a snow on top and fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 16 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Ice anglers have been catching quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons. Expect muddy conditions around the lake
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately 9 to 10 inches on both sides of the old dam. Lots of snow on the gravel road once you leave the highway, so 4WD only to the lake and stay on the gravel road. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs. Expect a combination of snow drifts and mud on the road going in and accessing the lake is questionable due to these conditions.
STREAMS
With the snow and cold, expect to find very icy, snowy and muddy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Due to the snow melt from warmer conditions combined with the forecast precipitation anglers can expect turbid conditions. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.