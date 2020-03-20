Joe's Fishing Hole: Get your fishing gear in shape

With many of us being stuck at home right now this would be a good time to prepare your fishing gear for spring fishing conditions. A couple of hours of work could mean the difference between a great fishing trip or a frustrating time on the water.
It pays to check any and all reels you plan on using, and to put on new line and fill them to the manufacturer’s capacity. Monofilament and fluorocarbon both have memories, and with use, also develop weak spots.
Monofilament deteriorates very fast and should be changed yearly for the average angler. And don’t skimp, get a good line. With all the money spent on fuel, food, bait and tackle, $10 to $20 isn’t really that much.
Service your reel while you have the old line off. Most people take average care of their equipment, and it doesn’t take much to keep them in proper working order. Rinse and remove all dirt and grit as a starter.
Simple lubing and sprays on the moving spools, shafts and handles will serve you well for the entire season, provided you are fishing primarily in freshwater venues. Use a name brand reel lube and WD-40 for this task.
Inspect your rod. Starting at the tip, work your way slowly towards the handle of the rod looking for anything out of the ordinary such as a chip, a dent, or even a (gulp) crack.
You can often repair most problems yourself or if it is something major, you can send it to the manufacturer or find a person who builds their own rods to help.
Now is also an ideal time to maintain your terminal tackle. Plastic lures can be cleaned with soap and water. Touch them up with a permanent marker, nail polish or paint. Do you have a go-to lure that just doesn’t retrieve the way it used to? Often the small wire line tie on the bait is bent or mashed. Using a pair of pliers, straighten it out and see if that cures it.
Old hooks should be checked for rust and replaced with new ones if they are. Take a hone, sharpening stone or small file and sharpen the hooks until they leave a scratch on your thumbnail when drug across it.
WILDHORSE
The warm weather has finally caught up to the ice at Wildhorse. The lake level is rising and the ice edges around the lake have deteriorated making it possible to get on and off the ice. The ice that is remaining on the lake is starting to get porous and all ice should be considered unsafe. We are in limbo as the ice was thick enough that it hasn’t come off the lake so there is no open water for fishing at this time. We are looking at a week to two or three before there will be enough open water for shore fishing.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Very little change here as South Fork is ice free and fishing has picked up with anglers catching half a dozen fish for a morning’s worth of fishing. Trout are 15 to 20 inches with the occasional 22-inch fish and all are very fat. Lots of shoreline to fish and shore anglers are also doing well. Fly fishermen have been catching trout using a variety of nymphs (black and red have been good colors) including gold ribbed hares ears taking some nice fish. Wooly buggers, leech patterns and balanced leeches in black with some red are also working. Spin anglers should be trying dark colored spinners or minnow type imitations as well as worms or PowerBait. Rainbow colored garlic scented bait seems to be working the best. The stream above the reservoir has been producing a few trout as well.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is ice free and anglers have been catching trout up to 15 inches from shore. Rainbow PowerBait seems to be the ticket here, though worms are also working. The same lures and flies that work at South Fork should all work here.
You have free articles remaining.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report, but expect similar conditions to South Fork with the probability that the lake is ice free. The road is heavily rutted and after this week’s rain may be 4WD for a couple of days until it dries out. Probably not worth the trip at this time.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here. At last report you could get through Harrison Pass, though it is definitely 4WD only and with this week’s forecast unsettled weather, may have closed again. If you are going here, it is probably best to go through Secret Pass just to be safe. Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface and egg patterns have worked as have streamers and spinners. In other words, BWO (blue wing olive) emerger and dry fly patterns, Griffith’s gnats and ants. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with very unsafe ice and has a ring of water around the edges. It is spilling and it won’t be long before there is enough open water to fish. It may be covered with unsafe ice for a bit depending upon the weather. While we are projected to cool down next week, it isn’t enough to grow safe ice yet is still cool enough to keep the ice that remains on it.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
CCR is open for shoreline fishing. Anglers should be able to catch trout on a variety of tackle including spinners, wet flies, nightcrawlers, and powerbait.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered in very unsafe ice. It should be opening up any day now.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is sitting at capacity and spilling water into the North Valley of Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. Mostly ice free with lots of open water for fishing. Trout fishing has been fair to good for shore anglers using worms or PowerBait. Spring flies include black or olive wooly buggers, small hares ears and PT nymphs, chironomids and egg patterns. NDOW has implanted transmitters on several pike in an effort to track them. If pike are caught with a transmitter antenna coming out of them, please return the pike to the lake. Other non-tagged pike should be humanely dispatched immediately.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir remains at capacity with a plenty of open water for fishing and some very unsafe ice. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, wet flies, and powerbait. Typical spring flies include black or olive wooly buggers, hares ears, flashback pheasant tail nymphs, prince nymphs and red copper Johns.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold water, fishing is slow on most streams. The trick is to slow your presentation down. Though the snow is melting, many streams shorelines are in shade and snow and ice the shaded along shorelines make walking along streams tricky. Nymphs and small streamers should be working, though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold water. On warmer cloudy afternoons, blue wing olive emerger and dry fly patterns may be worth a try. As of Thursday, March 19, the Bruneau River station is flowing at 177 cfs, the Jarbidge River 14 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. East fork of the Owyhee is flowing at 129 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek is up at 219 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 6 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 40 cfs, Cleve Creek flowing at 8 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 4 cfs.