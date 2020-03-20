Joe's Fishing Hole: Get your fishing gear in shape

You can often repair most problems yourself or if it is something major, you can send it to the manufacturer or find a person who builds their own rods to help.

Now is also an ideal time to maintain your terminal tackle. Plastic lures can be cleaned with soap and water. Touch them up with a permanent marker, nail polish or paint. Do you have a go-to lure that just doesn’t retrieve the way it used to? Often the small wire line tie on the bait is bent or mashed. Using a pair of pliers, straighten it out and see if that cures it.

Old hooks should be checked for rust and replaced with new ones if they are. Take a hone, sharpening stone or small file and sharpen the hooks until they leave a scratch on your thumbnail when drug across it.

WILDHORSE

The warm weather has finally caught up to the ice at Wildhorse. The lake level is rising and the ice edges around the lake have deteriorated making it possible to get on and off the ice. The ice that is remaining on the lake is starting to get porous and all ice should be considered unsafe. We are in limbo as the ice was thick enough that it hasn’t come off the lake so there is no open water for fishing at this time. We are looking at a week to two or three before there will be enough open water for shore fishing.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR