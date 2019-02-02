The warmer, drier weather of the past week has had an effect on our snow pack and water equivalent in the basins of eastern Nevada. Hopefully the precipitation forecast for this weekend comes through and that it is cool enough so that in the mountains it falls as snow instead of rain like it is supposed to in the valleys.
That being said, many of the basins are still close to normal for this time of year. According to the USGS Snotel sites, the upper Humboldt River Basin has a snow pack of 100% of average for this time of year, Snake River Basin (northern Elko County), has a snow pack of 94%, the Owyhee River Basin at 99%, and the eastern Nevada Basin has 107% of average for this time of year.
So as long as we continue to get occasional precipitation events, area waters should be looking good for fishing this summer. December and January are the months with the heaviest snowfall at 11 and 10 inches respectively in Elko County, and those months are behind us and we are at average snow depths in the mountains. February, March and April average six inches, five inches and three inches respectively, so hopefully they will be close to the historical average precipitation and keep the water coming.
If you are looking for something to do President’s Day weekend, the Annual Wildhorse Trout Derby will be taking place that weekend. While we don’t have particulars yet, if they run it like years past, the entry fee is $10 per person with 100% payback to anglers for the largest fish each day. We will try to get more information next week.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with 14 to 16 inches of ice with a crust of snow on top. There are a very few areas with just a bit of slush, but not enough to worry about. Fishing for both trout and perch the past week has been good with limits of 14 to 19 inch trout being taken and plenty of keeper perch reported in the creel. The trick for trout seems to be in fairly shallow water (eight to 12 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake near the warm spring. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp. When the perch are biting, which appears to be best on cloudy days, anglers report catching decent numbers of eight to eleven inch perch with a few 12 inch fish being taken.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork has between five and a half and seven inches of ice with some open water near the inlet at the south end of the lake. With the warmer weather and the possibility of rain this weekend, expect very slick conditions on the ice, so come with traction devices for your feet. Fishing is still slow to fair. Good areas to try include the cove at the main boat ramp, Tomera Cove and Jet Ski Beach. The anglers doing the best seemed to be jigging their presentation on a regular basis attracting fish to their line. Garlic flavored PowerEggs in red or chartreuse seem to be working as well as anything. Some anglers have also been successful using small plastic grubs tipped with a worm and jigging the presentation up and down occasionally.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is 4WD only and with the precipitation expected this weekend it will only get worse. There is about five and a half inches of ice at the boat ramp and just a little snow on the ice with some slick spots. With the warmer weather predicted over the weekend, expect slick ice if you go there for fishing. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
With the above average temperatures, the road is muddy and the collection ditch has more open water than last week. Rain mixed with snow is predicted for Saturday and snow on Sunday, so expect winter driving conditions this weekend. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. Blue winged Olives, ants, beetles, and Griffith’s gnats, are all good choices for dry flies on sunny afternoons. However, wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek has about 12 inches of good ice with some snow on top. Fishing has been fair to good. The road is muddy.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is about 1/3 open water with unsafe ice. Some fish have been seen rising but expect it to be a bit slow. Expect winter driving conditions this weekend.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 10 to 12 inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are highly variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 10 to 14 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Anglers may want to drill some test holes before venturing too far onto the lake. Ice anglers have been catching quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons.
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately 9 to 10 inches on both sides of the old dam. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
Barrick has completed the work on the dam making some major improvements and last weekend Barrick employees and community volunteers worked with Barrick and NDOW to install fish habitat structures in the bottom of the lake while it is empty. All we need now is a good winter to help fill it and stocking may begin next spring and summer.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is now closed and there will be no fishing report here until late spring or early summer depending upon how the winter snows are.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late next spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
With the rain and snow, expect to find very muddy and/or icy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Expect turbid conditions in area where there has been rain. Lamoille Canyon is still closed to automobile traffic due to dangerous conditions from the Range 2 Fire, though the public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground, the Talbot Canyon Trailhead and a lower section of the canyon up to the road barrier including snowmobiling, hiking and cross country skiing up the canyon. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. As of Thursday, Janurary 31, Cleve Creek was flowing at approximately 5 cfs (cubic feet per second); Steptoe at 2 cfs; South Fork of the Humboldt below the reservoir was flowing at about 27cfs, the Bruneau no reading due to ice; Jarbidge at 9cfs; and Salmon Falls Creek at 62 cfs. Expect flows to pick up and become turbid with the projected precipitation this weekend. Fishing below the dam at South Fork Reservoir has been fair to good for trout. To get to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge systems anglers will need to go into Idaho. Expect 4WD conditions getting there.
