We got some much needed moisture this week. Unfortunately it was a fairly warm system and provided as much rain as it did snow, making for some very slick conditions on the ice for hard water anglers. At Wildhorse it also means there will be some slush on the ice, so waterproof boots are a must.
If you are planning on hitting the lakes for some ice fishing this weekend, make sure you have some sort of traction device on your feet to keep from slipping and falling on your keister. At least one angler has received some broken ribs from slipping on the ice over the past few weeks.
Perch are showing up in the creel at Wildhorse and since it has been a while since that has happened, not everyone knows how to fish for perch. Here are some tips.
Generally perch are found in deeper water during the winter and feed on the bottom. Find water that is 25 to 30 feet deep. Use a very light action rod or add a spring to the end of the rod so that you can tell when a perch is hitting. Their bite is very light and the stiffer trout rods won’t let you know when one is trying to take your bait.
Add a heavy weight to the end of your line and drop it down to the bottom. Mark your fishing line with either a sharpie marker or tie a piece of string on it where it just comes out of the water.
Reel in your line, put a small piece of split shot about a foot above your hook and put a small soft plastic grub in a bright color on. Fluorescent orange, chartreuse, yellow and even white are good colors. Tip the hook with a small piece of worm or a meal warm.
Send the line back to the bottom (the mark on your line will let you know when you are there) and then reel in your presentation so that it is about six inches off of the bottom. Every few minutes lift your rod about a foot and then put it back down. This will cause the jig to flutter back to within about six inches of the bottom. The movement of your jig will hopefully attract fish causing them to see if there is food.
It is best if you are holding onto your rod so that when the fish nibble on the worm, you can set the hook. If you aren’t holding the rod when they bite, by the time you grab it to set the hook, they have moved on.
One last thing, red hooks appear to help attract the perch and cloudy days seem to be better for perch fishing than sunny ones.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with 2 to 12 inches of ice though with the recent precipitation expect some slush and even some slick spots on the ice. Some anglers were complaining about it being slow while other anglers were catching limits of 16 to 19 inch trout. The trick seems to be in fairly shallow water (six to 10 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake. Some eight to 11 inch perch have been showing up in the creel as well. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp. One angler reported catching about 30 keeper perch and releasing another 30 during a morning’s worth of fishing last weekend.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork has about seven to nine inches of ice with some open water near the inlet at the south end of the lake. With Thursday’s rain, the ice is very slick. Fishing has been slow to fair. Good areas to try include the cove at the main boat ramp, Tomera Cove and Jet Ski Beach. The anglers doing the best seemed to be jigging their presentation on a regular basis attracting fish to their line.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report but expect conditions similar to South Fork with maybe seven or eight inches of ice. With the recent storms system that blew through the area chances are the road is 4WD only. No reports from anglers fishing the lake. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here as much of the south marsh and units are covered in ice. The collection ditch has a fair amount of ice on it but there are still spots of open water for fishing. With the warmer weather chances are there is even more open water than a few days ago. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. Blue winged Olives, ants, beetles, and Griffith’s gnats, are all good choices for dry flies. However, wet flies will probably outperform the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Now would also be the time to start fishing egg patterns. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
No recent report, but expect safe ice with either very slick spots or some slush on top and fair fishing.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
No recent report but expect ice to be borderline safe, especially with the warm weather and rain, so drill some test holes before venturing too far out.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 10 to 12 inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms. The Ely Rotary Club Ice Fishing Derby will be held here January 26 with pre-registration on Friday, January 25. Go to https://elynevada.net/event/rotary-club-ice-fishing-derby/ for more information.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are highly variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 10 to 14 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Anglers may want to drill some test holes before venturing too far onto the lake. Ice anglers have been catching quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons.
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately 9 to 10 inches on both sides of the old dam. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs.
STREAMS
With the rain and snow, expect to find very muddy and/or icy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Expect turbid conditions in area where there has been rain. Lamoille Canyon is still closed to automobile traffic due to dangerous conditions from the Range 2 Fire, though the public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground, the Talbot Canyon Trailhead and a lower section of the canyon up to the road barrier.
Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. As of Thursday, Janurary 17, Cleve Creek was flowing at approximately 7 cfs (cubic feet per second); Steptoe at 2 cfs; South Fork of the Humboldt below the reservoir was flowing at about 40cfs, the Bruneau no reading due to ice; Jarbidge at 6cfs; and Salmon Falls Creek at 69 cfs.
Fishing below the dam at South Fork Reservoir has been fair, though with increased flows and muddy water expect it to slow down. To get to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge systems anglers will need to go into Idaho. Expect 4WD conditions getting there.
