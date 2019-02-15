And the hits (snow) just keep on coming. Continued good news for area waters, though my snow blower is getting a good workout. Thank goodness it got a tune up last month.
The big thing for anglers to take into account is that roads going to many of our favorite waters may not be good for traveling right now. Earlier this week Conservation Educator Julie Gabrielson went to Ruby Valley to get trout eggs for the Trout in the Classroom program. First thing in the morning, the roads were drifting and not in very good shape. They were definitely 4WD.
If you do decide to brave the roads to go fishing remember to leave a trip plan. You need to include the 3 “W’s”, Who, Where and When.
Who is going, and include a description of the vehicle, the name of each person going and a contact number back home for each. A truck, car or SUV is much easier to find than a person.
Where you are going. Be specific. Name the lake or stream and include the route you plan to drive. Finally, When you will be back. Make sure you are either back by this time or contact the person you gave the trip plan to by that time.
If you get stuck, stay with your vehicle. As stated earlier it is much easier to find than a person. It will also provide shelter from the elements. As a general rule, if a trip plan is given and followed, people are generally found within 24 hours of the authorities being notified.
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, the Annual Wildhorse Trout Derby will be taking place at Wildhorse Reservoir. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday and each day is a separate contest.
There is $10 per day entry fee with 100 percent payout to the people that catch the longest three fish for each day. There is also a raffle with lots of great prizes and good food. The raffle is to raise money for road maintenance for the Wild Horse Estates.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with 14 to 16 inches of ice with a fair amount of snow on top. Very little change here as fishing for both trout and perch continue to be good. Trout are still being caught in fairly shallow water (eight to 12 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake near the warm spring. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp. When the perch are biting, which appears to be best on cloudy days, anglers report catching decent numbers of eight to eleven inch perch with a few 12 inch fish being taken.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork was about 50% open water earlier in the week. All remaining ice at South Fork should be considered unsafe. Several hardy fly fishermen found fishing very slow earlier in the week and fishing will probably be slow until the water temperature starts to move up into the mid 40’s.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is 4WD only and with the weather late this week, the trip is not recommended. There was about five and a half inches of ice at the boat ramp and more than likely there is a fair amount of snow on top now. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Roads are snow packed, there is plenty of drifting and care must be taken when driving into Ruby Valley. Much of the ditch will be ice covered due to the colder temperatures, but areas with springs should be open and the pond behind the hatchery is also be open. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. With windy conditions, spin fishermen were doing better than fly rodders. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. The Refuge will be dredging parts of the collection ditch once the weather allows and this will cause turbid conditions and may make fishing difficult. If you come across the dredging, please don’t fish in the area that the work is going on. Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek has about 12 inches of good ice with some snow on top. Fishing has been fair to good. Expect very poor driving conditions this weekend once you leave US 93.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is about 1/3 open water with unsafe ice. Some fish have been seen rising but expect it to be a bit slow. Expect 4WD winter driving conditions this weekend.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 10 to 12 inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are highly variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 10 to 14 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Anglers may want to drill some test holes before venturing too far onto the lake. Ice anglers have been catching quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons.
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately 9 to 10 inches on both sides of the old dam. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs. The road from US 50 to the lake was snow covered and very muddy last weekend. With this week’s weather it is probably much worse. Stay on the gravel road please.
STREAMS
With the snow and cold, expect to find very icy and snowy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. It might be wise to wait for the current weather pattern to work its way out of the area before venturing to most of our streams. Expect turbid conditions. The public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground, the Talbot Canyon Trailhead and a lower section of the canyon up to the road barrier including snowmobiling, hiking and cross country skiing up the canyon. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.