Joe's Fishing Hole: Put some action into ice fishing

While visiting with ice anglers at Wildhorse, one of the things I have noticed is that those who are more active with their presentation seem to do a bit better. By active, I mean that those who move more often when the hole they are fishing isn’t producing, or jigging their presentation instead of just letting it set.
Many trout anglers just put a worm or some PowerBait on their hook and sit around enjoying the outdoors and often the beautiful weather. There is nothing wrong with that, especially if you are catching the occasional fish. However, by adding a soft plastic jig or spinner tipped with a worm to the setup and occasionally lifting it up a few inches and letting it settle back down, your odds of catching a fish can be greatly increased.
When it comes to moving to another spot, it doesn’t have to be far. There have been many times when one hole produces fish and another just a few feet away isn’t. It may be the presentation or it may be something as simple as a bit of structure on the bottom. If several holes in an area don’t produce, then you may want to move farther away.
Of course, some days it doesn’t seem to matter what you do, fish just aren’t biting. Then sit back, enjoy the scenery and the company. That’s why they call it fishing instead of catching.
WILDHORSE
Very little change here. As of Thursday, January 16, the ice was eleven to twelve inches thick with four to six inches of snow on top. A few slush pockets have been found while walking on the ice, so make sure to have good boots. Anglers continue to catch perch in a number of places, with the middle of the Hendricks Arm, the Penrod Arm, the beach off of the State Park and the goose island area all producing a fair number of perch. Trout fishing has also been good for 14 to 18-inch fish in shallower water, though an occasional trout is caught while perch fishing. If fishing for perch find water that is 25 feet or more in depth and fish within a foot of the bottom with a brightly colored jig tipped with a piece of worm or mealworm. Use an occasional jigging motion to bring the fish in. When fishing for trout, try to find depths of between six and 12 feet and start fishing about four feet below the ice and start moving the presentation down in the water column a foot at a time if you haven’t had any bites in about a half hour. The State Park has groomed a very nice ice skating rink right off of the boat ramp and there is enough snow for sledding. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork was still about 80% covered in unsafe ice on Tuesday, January 14th, and the ice was gray and porous. There was about a 100 yards of open water between Coyote Cove and Jet Ski Beach with fly fishermen catching a few trout. The way this winter is going, the ice here may never be safe.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
This impoundment is covered in unsafe ice with the aerators running to prevent a winter fish kill. There will be no fishing report until spring when it becomes ice free.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road to Wilson is 4WD and there has been no recent report on ice. However, conditions here are often similar to South Fork, so expect unsafe ice.
RUBY LAKE NWR
More snow on the Ruby Valley side of the mountains than the Elko/Spring Creek side and early this week travel was treacherous with blowing snow and slick spots. Should be better by the weekend. Water levels in the collection ditch are low and clear and fishing for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Some parts of the ditch are ice covered, but the windy sunny days have kept much of it open. Anglers report catching mostly 10 to 12-inch fish in many areas, though a few very nice fish have been caught. Stormy, windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Very small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs in sizes from 14 to 18. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Egg patterns should be working now. There is six inches of ice at the main boat ramp. Harrison Pass is closed.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is still covered with approximately eight inches of ice but no fishing report. Generally fishing through the ice is good for 10 to 14 inch trout using a jig tipped with a worm.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
CCR is partially ice covered with very unsafe ice and about 60% of the reservoir open to shoreline fishing. The ice should be considered unsafe and anglers are advised to stay off the ice. Anglers should be able to catch trout on a variety of tackle including spinners, wet flies, nightcrawlers, and powerbait.
CAVE LAKE
The Ely Rotary Club Ice Fishing Derby has been cancelled. Cave Lake is temporarily shut down to angler access. The park is open, but no access is allowed on or near the lake.
COMINS LAKE
The lake is sitting at capacity and spilling water into the North Valley of Steptoe Valley Wildlife Management Area. Ice is sitting at 11 to 12 inches throughout most of the lake. Catch rates have been improving after a slow start in earlier winter with fish ranging from 16 to 22 inches. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
ILLIPAH
The reservoir remains at capacity and continues to spill excess water. Ice is sitting at 8.5 to 10 inches throughout the lake. Some variation in ice depth may be present were the creek comes into the lake and anglers should use caution when fishing this area. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
ANGEL LAKE
Angel Lake is completely frozen over and the road is closed for the winter, so there will be no fishing reports until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
ALPINE LAKES
The high mountain lakes are iced over and there will be no fishing reports on the high mountain lakes in the Rubies or East Humboldt’s until late next spring or early next summer depending upon winter weather.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold water, fishing is slow on the streams. Snow and ice buildup along shorelines make walking along streams treacherous. Nymphs and small streamers should be working, though expect bites to be very subtle in the cold weather. Many gauging stations are inoperable due to ice. As of Thursday, January 16, the Bruneau and Owyhee River stations were iced over. The Jarbidge is flowing at 6 cfs. To get to the Bruneau or the Jarbidge, you must come from the Idaho side of the state line. Salmon Falls Creek was flowing at 73 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4 cfs, South Fork of the Humboldt at 28 cfs, Cleve Creek at 7 cfs and Steptoe Creek at 5 cfs.