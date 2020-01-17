Joe's Fishing Hole: Put some action into ice fishing

While visiting with ice anglers at Wildhorse, one of the things I have noticed is that those who are more active with their presentation seem to do a bit better. By active, I mean that those who move more often when the hole they are fishing isn’t producing, or jigging their presentation instead of just letting it set.

Many trout anglers just put a worm or some PowerBait on their hook and sit around enjoying the outdoors and often the beautiful weather. There is nothing wrong with that, especially if you are catching the occasional fish. However, by adding a soft plastic jig or spinner tipped with a worm to the setup and occasionally lifting it up a few inches and letting it settle back down, your odds of catching a fish can be greatly increased.

When it comes to moving to another spot, it doesn’t have to be far. There have been many times when one hole produces fish and another just a few feet away isn’t. It may be the presentation or it may be something as simple as a bit of structure on the bottom. If several holes in an area don’t produce, then you may want to move farther away.

Of course, some days it doesn’t seem to matter what you do, fish just aren’t biting. Then sit back, enjoy the scenery and the company. That’s why they call it fishing instead of catching.

WILDHORSE