With the very low nighttime temperatures, area waters are starting to freeze, though with the warmup, that will slow down. This means that if you want to fish some of the higher elevation or northern exposure lakes, you may want to get out over the next couple of weeks.
On those lakes at lower elevations or with southerly or westerly exposures, like South Fork and Jiggs, the ice will come a bit later than lakes like Wildhorse.
The upside to the colder temperatures is that trout are cruising the shorelines looking for food, making them easier targets for anglers. As we have stated before, this time of year they are keying in on chironomids (midge larva) so fly rodders should be using those types of patterns.
Sunday morning is the time to set our clocks back an hour. Unfortunately, the fish don’t set their clocks back, so you may have to get up “earlier” (at least by what the clocks says) to get out when the fishing is good. Of course, this Sunday, anglers shouldn’t have too hard of a time with it as their bodies are still on the “old” clock.
NDOW will be holding free fly tying classes starting Wednesday, November 6, at 6 p.m. They will be held at the NDOW office at 60 Youth Center Road. This is a progressive fly tying class that will take place every Wednesday night except during holiday weeks until mid-March. The class will end with an introductory fly fishing class in the spring. The class is free and all materials will be provided.
There are some fly tying kits available for loan on a first come first served basis. Supplies for the class are free and provided by NDOW. For more information or to reserve a space in the class, go to www.ndow.org/education and select the class schedules tab.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are in the 40s for the main body of the lake but are in the 30s in the shallower water. The parts of Penrod and Hendricks arms that are east of the highway are mostly ice covered but the main body of the lake is open and the boat ramp is still in the water. The backs of some of the coves on the main body of the lake are ice covered in the morning but opening up during the day. Trout fishing has been good while bass fishing is slow. Trout are cruising the shallows making shore fishing more productive. The Penrod Arm has been the popular place for anglers as it has been producing trout, perch and a few bass. However, trout are being caught in many areas, so if you have a favorite spot, try it first. Trolling from a boat with minnow imitators has been productive for trout. This is also the time of year when midges become one of the few invertebrates that are hatching, so fly rodders should enjoy some success fishing chironomid patterns. Of course, the standby wooly buggers, leech patterns, hares ears, prince nymphs and copper Johns should all work as well. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept. Fishing in the stream below the dam is still good. The campground is open and on a first come first served basis.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Water temperatures are in the 40s here and the water has cleared up quite a bit. Fishing the south end of the lake for trout has picked up a bit, but the best days appear to be when it is windy or cloudy. Fishing is also fair from the main boat ramp cove up to the dam. Black leeches have worked at the south end and chironomids were working at the main boat ramp cove. Other flies to try include black, brown or wine colored wooly buggers and leaches, hares ears, prince nymphs, Carrie specials, balanced leeches and copper Johns. For spin anglers dark spinners with gold or yellow contrast colors and minnow imitating lures should all work. Bait fishermen should use very small worms on a small hook or PowerBait rolled into a bell shape and floated off of the bottom using a slip sinker. Bass fishing has slowed considerably. Fishing below the dam in the river has been good with low flows around 15 cfs and with very clear water, fishing the pools is best. One wiper or black bass 15 inches or longer may be kept.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The water level is down and the boat ramp is no longer useable. Fishing for trout has been fair to good while fishing for blue gill and bass has been slow to fair. Weeds are dying off though with still weedy shorelines in many areas a small boat, float tube or kick boat make fishing easier though as the water cools the weeds will die back. The same presentations as at South Fork should also work well here.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Very little change here as fishing continues to be fair to good for 13 to 16-inch trout that are in good body condition. The water level, while down, is in great shape for this time of year. The same presentations, flies, baits and lures as used at South Fork or Wildhorse, should also work well here. Shore anglers should start seeing more success as the surface water temperatures cool down. Bass fishing is fair.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing in the south marsh is pretty much done for the year with the recent cold spell. Water levels are low in both the south marsh and the collection ditch. Fishing the collection ditch for trout is fair to good depending upon the day. Windy or cloudy days seem to be the best. The water is low, with little flow, and very clear. This is making fishing difficult. Anglers would do well to target areas where springs flow into the ditch or around culverts that create some flow between the ditch and the units. Small dark flies fished dry or just under the surface have worked as have streamers and spinners. Very little dry fly action, though ants, beetles and midges may be worth a try if you see dimpling on the surface. Anglers should also plan to use the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Weeds are dying back and shore fishing is picking up, though the best fishing is from a float tube or small boat. Trout and bass fishing have been slow to fair. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. For bass dark soft plastic baits with sparkles are working as are minnow type imitations.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Fishing here is fair to good for 10 to 12-inch trout and slow for small bass. The usual worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work. Trout are also hitting small midge dries and emergers. The lake was stocked with approximately 500 ten-inch trout a month ago.
CAVE LAKE
The lake was stocked with approximately 10,000 ten-inch trout in October. Fishing for nine to 12-inch fish continues to be fair to good at Cave Lake. Most anglers are having luck with small worms, though PowerBait is also catching fish. Fly rodders should be using small olive or black bead head crystal buggers, small olive wooly worms, hares ears and prince nymphs. Due to work that needs to be done on the dam, the water level will be dropping over the next few weeks. During construction, Cave Lake State Park will remain open to the public, and visitors can continue to enjoy kayaking, fishing, swimming, and other recreational activities. The lake will remain easy to access, and the health of area fish and wildlife will not be impacted. The fish will occupy a smaller area within the lake, potentially improving catch rates. The boat dock, however, will be closed for the duration of the project. Expect the shorelines to be muddy as the lake recedes leaving the old saturated bottom behind.
COMINS LAKE
Trout fishing is good with cooler surface water temperatures. Boaters are having the best luck. Shore fishing should pick up though as the fish are moving into the shallow water with cooler temperatures. Bass fishing is slow to fair using minnow imitations and soft plastic grubs. For trout, anglers should try Panther Martins, spoons, PowerBait, salmon eggs, and night crawlers. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails … etc.). It is also the time to start using chironomid patterns under an indicator.
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has picked up with anglers doing well near the inlet of the lake for both browns and rainbows. Brown trout are on the move as they get ready for the spawn. The usual flies of wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns would be your best bet, though egg patterns near the inlet may also work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. Illipah was stocked with just under 4,000 rainbow trout averaging around 10 inches a few weeks ago.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
The lake level has dropped over the past few weeks and it is difficult for anglers to get to the shoreline as it is very muddy. There was a problem with one of the outflow valves being stuck open, but it is fixed now. After scouting the river below the dam, now game fish were seen, so it is believed that few crappie, catfish or bass were washed out of the lake. Good news for next year.
ANGEL LAKE
The lake is starting to freeze over and fishing is getting difficult because of that. The road is still open, but will probably be closed soon if we get some weather. If you do get up there and find some open water flies to try include beetles, ants, black Adams, Griffith’s gnats, yellow or red humpies, yellow or red stimulators and small crystal buggers. A small nymph dropper suspended below one of the previously mentioned flies is a great tactic this time of year. Small spinners or spoons in green and gold, black and gold or red and gold should be tried. The lake has been stocked with approximately 6500 trout this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
Snow has arrived at some of higher elevation lakes and ice is forming on the shorelines on most of the high mountain lakes. Anglers, hunters and hikers need to go prepared for winter conditions. The flies used at Angel Lake should all work at all the alpine lakes. Spin anglers should try small worms or pieces of nightcrawler on a small hook fished below a clear bobber. Small spinners and even small plastic grubs on a jig head should all work.
STREAMS
With low flows and cold nights, fishing has slowed a bit on the streams and there is ice forming so take care when walking the shorelines. Dry fly season is pretty much over but you can still fish dry flies including elk hair caddis, ants, beetles, and attractor flies like red or royal stimulators, royal trudes or royal coachmen on some of the warmer afternoons. Nymphs and small streamers should work as well. Soft hackles swung through runs and riffles can be very effective in the fall for browns, brookies or tiger trout where there is enough water. Fishing the tailwaters below both Wildhorse and South Fork dams has been good for reservoir sized fish though flows below South Fork Reservoir are low and anglers will have the best luck hitting the pools where larger fish have been trapped due to the low flows. As of October 24, the Bruneau and Jarbidge Rivers weren’t recording flows due to ice. Salmon Falls Creek at 38 cfs, Lamoille Creek has ice, South Fork of the Humboldt at 11 cfs, Cleve Creek has ice and Steptoe Creek also at 5 cfs.
