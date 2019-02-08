Hello winter! Last week’s precipitation, made life difficult for travelers but is welcome news for area waters. Snowpack in all the major basins of Nevada is at or above normal for this time of year.
The downside to the first front that moved through was that it was warm and much of the precipitation during the day was rain. Between the wind and the rain, South Fork Reservoir became 50 percent open water! With the cold front that came in behind, much of the lake froze again, but now the ice should be considered unsafe here.
With a reasonable chance of more precipitation in the forecast for the next 10 days, anglers should feel confident that the waters they like to fish in northeastern Nevada will start the summer in good shape.
If you are looking for something to do Presidents Day weekend, the Annual Wildhorse Trout Derby will be taking place that weekend. While we don’t have particulars yet, if they run it like years past, the entry fee is $10 per person with 100 percent payback to anglers for the largest fish each day.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with 14 to 16 inches of ice with snow on top. Fishing for both trout and perch continues to be good. Trout are still being caught in fairly shallow water (eight to 12 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake near the warm spring. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp. When the perch are biting, which appears to be best on cloudy days, anglers report catching decent numbers of eight to eleven inch perch with a few 12 inch fish being taken.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork lost about 50 percent of its ice cover this past weekend, but with the colder weather expect much of the open water to freeze back up with unsafe ice. All ice at South Fork should be considered unsafe. Before the thaw ice fishing had been slow. If there is open water, fishing will probably be slow until the water temperature starts to move up into the mid 40s.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The road is 4WD only. There is about five and a half inches of ice at the boat ramp and just a little snow on the ice with some slick spots. With the warmer weather predicted over the weekend, expect slick ice if you go there for fishing. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Roads are snowpacked and care must be taken when driving into Ruby Valley. Much of the ditch will be ice covered due to the colder temperatures, but areas with springs should be open and the pond behind the hatchery should also be open. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. Wet flies have been performing better than the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs as well as egg patterns in orange or pink. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek has about 12 inches of good ice with some snow on top. Fishing has been fair to good. The road is muddy.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is about one-third open water with unsafe ice. Some fish have been seen rising but expect it to be a bit slow. Expect winter driving conditions this weekend.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 10 to 12 inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are highly variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 10 to 14 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Anglers may want to drill some test holes before venturing too far onto the lake. Ice anglers have been catching quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons.
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately 9 to 10 inches on both sides of the old dam. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs.
WILLOW CREEK RESERVOIR
Barrick has completed the work on the dam making some major improvements and last weekend Barrick employees and community volunteers worked with Barrick and NDOW to install fish habitat structures in the bottom of the lake while it is empty. All we need now is a good winter to help fill it and stocking may begin next spring and summer.
ANGEL LAKE
The road to Angel Lake is now closed and there will be no fishing report here until late spring or early summer depending upon how the winter snows are.
ALPINE LAKES
High mountain lakes should all be frozen over and there won’t be a fishing report here until late next spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
With the snow and cold, expect to find very icy and snowy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. The public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground, the Talbot Canyon Trailhead and a lower section of the canyon up to the road barrier including snowmobiling, hiking and cross country skiing up the canyon. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. Expect fishing to be slow in the streams. As of Thursday, February 7, Cleve Creek had no report due to ice; Steptoe at 2 cfs; South Fork of the Humboldt below the reservoir was flowing at about 42cfs, the Bruneau no reading due to ice; Jarbidge at 7 cfs; and Salmon Falls Creek at 56cfs. Fishing below the dam at South Fork Reservoir has been fair for trout. To get to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge systems anglers will need to go into Idaho. Expect 4WD conditions getting there.
