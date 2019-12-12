Joe's Fishing Hole: Winterize your fly fishing gear

As of Thursday, the lake was completely ice covered with very unsafe ice. Unfortunately, it was raining, which will weaken the ice. The 10-day forecast is mixed with most nights in the teens and 20’s and daytime highs in the 30’s and even around 40 degrees, so while ice will continue to grow, safe ice is still some time away. The campground is open and on a first come, first served basis.

As of Wednesday, the lake was still ice free. There were even some boats on the water. Trout fishing has finally gotten good here with a number of angler reporting limits of three to five-pound trout! Coyote Cove is still producing some nice fish averaging 14 to 18 inches using worms or PowerBait. Fly rodders from float tubes and boats have done well with sparsely tied leech patterns along the weed beds at the south end of the lake and anywhere there is a ledge dropping off into deeper water. One angler reported catching a number of fish in the 15 to 20 inch size using a size 4 olive bunny leech with some red flash in the body. Fishing is fair to good from the main boat ramp cove up to the dam. Black leeches have worked at the south end and chironomids were working at the main boat ramp cove. Other flies to try include black, brown or wine colored wooly buggers and leaches, hares ears, prince nymphs, Carrie specials, balanced leeches and copper Johns. For spin anglers dark spinners with gold or yellow contrast colors and minnow imitating lures should all work. Bait fishermen should use very small worms on a small hook or PowerBait rolled into a bell shape and floated off of the bottom using a slip sinker. Bass fishing is probably done for the year.