The moisture of the past week was greatly needed and the snowpack as well as the water equivalent for this time of year is right at or slightly above normal for the basins in the area. Good news. Now it just needs to keep on coming.
There is some snow on top of the ice, making walking much easier than a week ago when there were a lot of slick spots, or in the case of South Fork, it was all slick ice. The snow will also help to insulate the ice from the warmer daytime temperatures that are forecast for the next week.
With the warmer daytime highs and nights below freezing there is a good chance for pressure ridges to start forming in the ice on the lakes. These are areas where the ice buckles from the expansion and contraction that comes with the warming and cooling that happens between night and day.
These pressure ridges are areas of weakness and should be avoided, especially by those travelling on snowmobiles or ATVs which are quite heavy.
If you are looking for something to do President’s Day weekend, the Annual Wildhorse Trout Derby will be taking place that weekend. While we don’t have particulars yet, if they run it like years past, the entry fee is $10 per person with 100 percent payback to anglers for the largest fish each day. We will try to get more information next week.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered with 14 to 16 inches of ice with some snow on top. There are a very few areas with just a bit of slush, but not enough to worry about. Fishing for trout appears to still be good, with perch fishing being quite variable. Good one day and poor the next. The trick for trout seems to be in fairly shallow water (six to 10 feet deep) close to shore. Areas that have been producing trout lately include both Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the west side of the lake. Perch are found in deeper water so fish water that is 25 to 30 feet deep and put your presentation less than a foot off of the bottom. Most of the perch reported being caught were by the island off of the state park boat ramp. When biting, which appears to be cloudy days, anglers report catching decent numbers of 8 to 11 inch perch with even a few 12 inch fish being taken.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork has about seven to 10 inches of ice with some open water near the inlet at the south end of the lake. As of Wednesday, there was snow on the ice making it much safer to navigate than last week when it was very slick. Fishing is still slow to fair. Good areas to try include the cove at the main boat ramp, Tomera Cove and Jet Ski Beach. The anglers doing the best seemed to be jigging their presentation on a regular basis attracting fish to their line. Garlic flavored PowerEggs in red or chartreuse seem to be working as well as anything.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Jiggs is covered with unsafe ice. NDOW will be operating an aerator to try to keep the lake from winterkill so the ice will be unsafe all winter. No report until ice off next spring.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report but expect conditions similar to South Fork with maybe seven or eight inches of ice. With the recent storms system that blew through the area chances are the road is 4WD only. No reports from anglers fishing the lake. However ice anglers should have some luck with garlic PowerEggs or worms for trout.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here as much of the south marsh and units are covered in ice and last weekend while it was snowing travel was difficult. However, the roads should be better this week, though with the warmer days expect snow packed roads to be a bit slick. The collection ditch has a fair amount of ice on it but there are still spots of open water for fishing. With the warmer weather chances are there is even more open water than a few days ago. Fishing continues to be good at the collection ditch for 12 to 16 inch trout with the occasional large trout being taken. Small spinners and minnow imitations were producing some fish for spin fishermen, but fly rodders were doing better. Blue winged Olives, ants, beetles, and Griffith’s gnats, are all good choices for dry flies. However, wet flies will probably outperform the dries right now. These include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, BWO emergers, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. Now would also be the time to start fishing egg patterns. In the crystal clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing. Harrison Pass is closed so you need to go through Secret Pass to get there.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek has about 12 inches of good ice with some snow on top. Fishing has been fair to good.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is about 1/3 open water with unsafe ice. Some fish have been seen rising but expect it to be a bit slow.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is covered with 10 to 12 inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good for nine to 13 inch trout. Anglers should do well using beadhead flies, worms, meal worms, PowerBait, and flashy jigs tipped with worms.
COMINS LAKE
Ice depths are highly variable on Comins Lake, with portions of open water on the south and north areas of the lake. Yet portions of the lake were covered with 10 to 14 inches of ice. Anglers should be very cautious when navigating the ice on the lake, particularly in the north lake area. Anglers may want to drill some test holes before venturing too far onto the lake. Ice anglers have been catching quality trout in the 16 to 20 inch range. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy spoons.
ILLIPAH
The ice at Illipah Reservoir is approximately 9 to 10 inches on both sides of the old dam. Fishing has been fair to good for 10 to 15 inch trout. Anglers should do well fishing with power bait, night crawlers, meal worms, and flashy jigs.
STREAMS
With the rain and snow, expect to find very muddy and/or icy conditions along the shorelines so take care when walking the streams. Expect turbid conditions in area where there has been rain. Lamoille Canyon is still closed to automobile traffic due to dangerous conditions from the Range 2 Fire, though the public is now allowed access to the Power House Picnic Ground, the Talbot Canyon Trailhead and a lower section of the canyon up to the road barrier. Fish will be moving very slow due to cold water temperatures so slow down the presentations. As of Thursday, Janurary 23, Cleve Creek was flowing at approximately 6 cfs (cubic feet per second); Steptoe at 2 cfs; South Fork of the Humboldt below the reservoir was flowing at about 22cfs, the Bruneau no reading due to ice; Jarbidge at 6cfs; and Salmon Falls Creek at 70 cfs. Fishing below the dam at South Fork Reservoir has been fair to good for trout. To get to both the Bruneau and Jarbidge systems anglers will need to go into Idaho. Expect 4WD conditions getting there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.