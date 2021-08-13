Joe's Fishing Hole: Amp up your fishing with vaiety of apps

For seeing an aerial view of the water you are going to fish, GoogleEarth at www.google.com/earth is a great site to go to for information on what the terrain is like. There is also a version that can be downloaded to both Android and iPhones. Go to the Google Play Store for Android devices and to the App Store or iTunes for iOS versions.

Prop rock (in the canyon by the dam) and the island just off the state park are just below surface and are hazards to boaters. Slow down and watch your depth finders. The water is also very green with a heavy algae load. Trout fishing is slow to fair while bass and perch fishing are good. With surface water temperatures in the high 70s the trout are well down in the water column. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. Leech patterns and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids should all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. The warm water has kicked bass fishing into high gear. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.