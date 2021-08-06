Joe's Fishing Hole: Be mindful of weather conditions

This past week’s precipitation was great. It brought some much-needed moisture to both the soils in the area as well as the streams and reservoirs. However, the results of it in some areas reminds us that anglers and any outdoor recreationist should always be aware of the weather and what can happen.
The debris flows in Lamoille Canyon and other areas around the county, as well as some flash flooding, were potentially life-threatening situations, that thankfully didn’t harm anyone in eastern Nevada, though one car was hit by a boulder and another was trapped.
What to do? Be aware of weather conditions for the area you plan on fishing. Before you go look online for a current forecast for the area you are heading to. Load a weather app on your phone and sign up for the weather alerts with your phone number. Saturday, when the heaviest rains were happening, phones with these services got text messages with weather alerts for our area.
Of course, many areas where we recreate have no cell service. Be aware of current conditions around you. If you are in an area that is prone to debris slides or has had a recent event, such as a fire, that may make it prone to slides, pay special attention to conditions. If heavy rain is predicted or starting to fall leave immediately.
While it may not be raining in the area you are fishing, it may be pouring rain upstream or up mountain from where you are. Keep an eye out for rising water levels, discolored water, or a faint rumbling sound that gets louder (as it gets closer).
If any of these happen get away from the stream and seek higher ground. If a slide is heading down to your area from above, get out of the path as quickly as possible. Don’t try to save gear or equipment, they can move very fast and the speed is hard to judge. Your life isn’t worth a fishing pole or tackle box.
Never drive through water over a roadway. The ground underneath the asphalt may be eroded enough that a sink hole occurs, the road under the water may be washed out or your car or truck may be washed away by the current. It only takes a foot or two of moving water to move a car and this is very dangerous. The saying turn around and don’t drown is very true.
Wildhorse
The outflow has dropped to 16 cfs, good news for the lake which is close to 50% of capacity. Prop rock (in the canyon by the dam) is just below surface and the submerged island off the state park is about two and a half feet below the surface. There is also a rocky shoal near the entrance to the Hendrick’s Arm that is now within a few feet of the surface as well. Slow down and watch your depth finders. The water is also very green with a heavy algae load. Trout fishing is slow to fair while bass and perch fishing are good. With surface water temperatures in the mid 70’s the trout have moved down into the water column. This time of year, a thermocline starts to form at approximately 15 to 18 feet down, and the trout will stage just above that. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. Leech patterns and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids should all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. The warm water has kicked bass fishing into high gear. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing for bass continues to be good while fishing for trout is fair for numbers and good for size. The surface water temperature is about 75 degrees, is green with algae and aquatic vegetation is growing in the shallows. The warmer water is helping the bass bite but slowing the trout. Fish deeper water for trout and fish structure for bass. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good on still mornings and evenings. Anglers are also having some success with both worms and PowerBait catching trout averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working if you can get them deep enough. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair for trout. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Almost dry and no fish.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures in the high 70s, fishing has been slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Fair for numbers of bass but good for quality. Big damselflies and midges are hatching in the morning so Bass were hitting appropriate colored soft plastics; Junebug, green pumpkin and light blue/bluegill sparkly have been working. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with damselfly nymph and dry patterns along the weed bed edges in the morning. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and of course damselfly nymphs. With the big midge hatch bring the chironomid patterns. There is still about three feet of water on the boat ramp so it is useable. There is only a foot and a half of water on the boat ramp so small boats only can be launched this weekend. After this weekend expect the boat ramp to be unusable.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as trout fishing in the collection ditch continues to be fair to good depending upon the day and location. Bass fishing is good for numbers and fair for size in the South Marsh. Water levels in the South Marsh have dropped a bit and the aquatic vegetation is coming on strong. While there is no problem launching at the main boat ramp, Narciss is so weedy that only shallow drafting vessels without motors (canoes and kayaks) are able to get through. With the hot weather the usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are working for trout in the collection ditch. When dries aren’t working switch to leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. For bass in the units and South Marsh, dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless are working for bass. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple or blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is still dropping as irrigation continues. This is normal. Aquatic vegetation is thick so shore fishing is difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect good fishing for bass and slow to fair fishing for trout, though a few trout in the 13” to 15” range have been caught. The catfish are cooperating as are the bass with bass averaging 10 to 13 inches. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR should work here for bass.
ANGEL LAKE
Water levels are down, which is normal for this time of year as it is used for irrigation in Clover Valley. Fishing is good. Worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker have been working. Bobber fishing is working on some days but slow on others. Good flies for stripping include small leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers. This is the perfect water for a dry and a dropper. Dries should include elk hair caddis, small hoppers, yellow stimulators, royal trudes, royal Wulff’s and red or yellow humpies. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under the dry flies should be productive. This lake was stocked with approximately 2,200 rainbow trout in early July for a total of approximately 4,800 fish so far this year.
ALPINE LAKES
The Lamoille Canyon Trailhead is not accessible by vehicle at this time due to the road being closed due to debris flows. That being said fishing conditions are good and fishing the high alpine lakes that are accessible by other access points is a great way to beat the heat. The same tactics and presentations that work at Angel Lake should work here. The further you get from the trailheads, the better the fishing. Be prepared for changing weather conditions and check the forecast before heading out.
STREAMS
Access to Lamoille Creek is limited to foot traffic at this time due to the Lamoille Canyon road being closed due to debris slides. While the recent rains have stream flows up a bit, they are still very low and most are only 10 to 20% of normal for this time of year. Some, like the Bruneau are so low that the pools and deeper runs are the only place holding fish. This means trouble for them as we get into the dry heat of August. With the low warm water conditions, catch and release may not be a good idea. Keep fish up to the legal limit. As of August 5, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 16 cfs, the Bruneau River at 5 cfs, the Jarbidge at 6.4 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 18.7 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 10.3 cfs, the South Fork at 12.5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 3.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.5 cfs and Kingston Creek at 5.9 cfs.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing has been fair to good with trout hitting dry flies before the day heats up and subsurface later in the day. Bass fishing has been good. The same flies, lures and techniques that work at South Fork should work here for both trout and bass.
CAVE LAKE
Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s and fishing has been good for 8 to 10-inch rainbow trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. A few small brown trout are also being caught. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. When the trout are dimpling the surface in the morning or evening, the usual assortment of dry flies in sizes 14 to 18 should work. Patterns to try include elk hair caddis, Adams, mosquitos, blue wing olives, pale morning duns and any of the royal colored dry flies.
COMINS LAKE
Surface water temps are in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and fishing is good for bass but just fair for trout Bass are averaging 11-13 inches with the occasional 15 incher. Best time for trout is early morning or late evening. Anglers shouldn’t be surprised if they catch a Bluegill from time to time but we are asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. . Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and wooly buggers. Bass have been hitting on spinner baits, crank baits, and poppers. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. The boat launch construction is expected to begin soon, so launching boats will become very difficult for anglers. There will be launch access on the north end of the lake but parking is limited.
ILLIPAH
Water levels are dropping with irrigation though they are still good. There are large vegetation mats on the south end of the reservoir that are producing sizable insect hatches. Fish the edges from a boat or float tube. Rainbow Trout will be the dominant species to catch at Illipah Creek with the occasional Brown Trout being caught. Anglers will do well on beadhead pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd. With warm surface water temperatures, fishing is best in early morning or late evening.