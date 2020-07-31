Joe's Fishing Hole: Beat the heat in mountain lakes

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

This reservoir is full and fishing for trout has been slow to fair and bass has been fair to good. Surface water temperatures in the 70’s which is helping the bass bite but causing the trout to move into deeper water. Weeds are growing though there are lots of holes and channels providing great edges to fish. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) or balanced leeches under an indicator are finding some success. Fishing snow cones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in about 10 feet of water seems to be the ticket, especially around the edges of weed beds. Also using a full sink line in the same depths with a black/red wooly buggers or leeches has also been productive. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the backs of deeper coves, along Jet Ski Beach, Coyote Cove and by the dam. Catfish are being caught near the northwest corner by the dam, the west side flats and at the south end of reservoir by old ranger station. Bass fishing has been good for both smallmouth and largemouth using soft plastic baits in darker colors and expect the bass fishing to improve with warmer temperatures. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow to fair. Some smallmouth bass have moved into the river upstream of the reservoir and they can be taken with crankbaits, soft plastics and dry flies like hoppers, Chernobyl ants and yellow stimulators. South Fork was recently stocked with approximately 3,000 rainbow trout. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15” or longer. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity.