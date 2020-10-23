Joe's Fishing Hole: Changing weather puts damper on fishing this weekend

Surface water temperatures pushing 50 degrees and the algae and vegetation are quickly disappearing. Trout fishing has been spotty, with anglers having both good and bad days. Fishing for perch is still good for numbers and fair to good for size. Bass fishing is fair. Find the perch and you should find the bass as they fatten up for winter. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Balanced leeches under an indicator have also been effective, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. However, when fishing is slow in the arms, anglers should move out to the main body of the lake, especially the south end. Target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. Fly fishing anglers fishing the river below the dam need to switch to subsurface flies such as nymphs and streamers. Silver or white minnow imitations have been working in the stream for spin anglers, but with shallow water fish the deeper pools and runs. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The lake has been stocked with more than 20,000 eight to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past few weeks. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.