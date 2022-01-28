Joe's Fishing Hole: Check road conditions to fishing spot

This time of year one of the questions that I get asked is, “How is the road to...?” Anglers should realize that many of the roads that lead to some of our favorite fishing holes may not be a priority for the various road departments.

This means that often they won’t be quickly cleared and anglers should always err on the side of caution. Anglers should also venture forth prepared to spend a night or two or three in the case they get stuck.

Just like hunters, anglers should leave a trip plan with a responsible person. The trip plans should contain the three “Ws.” Each trip plan should include who is going, where you are going and when you will be back.

The “who” should include names, phone numbers and a description of the vehicle you will be driving. It is much easier to find a vehicle, especially in the snow or bad weather, than it is to find a person.

The “where” is obvious. Name the water you are going to fish and don’t go anywhere else. It doesn’t do any good to tell where you are going if you aren’t there when they come looking for you.

The “when” needs to be realistic. If you are going to fish until dark and then have a hour drive home, don’t say you will be home at 5 p.m. Put down 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Make sure you are either home or have contacted the person you left the trip plan with at the prescribed time. If you aren’t, they should immediately start looking for you. With the appropriate trip plan most lost or stuck parties are found within 24 to 48 hours of being lost or stuck.

For those anglers into hard water fishing, the Ely Rotary Club ice fishing derby is Saturday, Feb. 5, at Comins Lake. This is a great event with lots of prizes and comradery. With it being at Comins Lake, chances for a large trout are much improved over when it is at Cave Lake. Grab a few friends and head on down for a fun day of ice fishing. For more information you can go to the Ely Rotary Club Facebook page or http://elynevada.net/event/rotary-club-ice-fishing-derby-2020/.

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday, Jan. 27, Wildhorse had nine to 15 inches of ice near the state park boat ramp but was averaging 12 inches in most places. There is enough snow on top of the ice to make walking safer but not so much to make it harder. The contrast between very warm afternoons and very cold nighttime temperatures is continuing to build pressure ridges but most are still not too bad. There is one on the west side of the lake anglers should stay away from. Fishing for trout has been good using PowerBait or worms fished about four to six feet below the ice though a few are being caught throughout the depths. Trout have been averaging 15 to 20 inches with a few in the 20+ range. Perch fishing has been good for numbers but it takes a lot of catching to get a few keepers. The larger perch generally are deeper in the water column, often 25 to 35 feet deep, the best fishing for the larger fish is further from shore so anglers do need to head out from shore into deeper water. For perch fish within a foot of the bottom in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic jigs tipped with a piece of worm. A slight jigging action occasionally helps. If you are catching mostly small ones, move as they generally school by size. Those anglers willing to move and punch a lot of holes in the ice eventually start catching keepers. The ice skating rink by the state park boat ramp is in great shape so bring your skates. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, with the loop closest to the boat ramp open for campers.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

On Thursday, January 27, the lake was ice covered with ice that is still four to five inches of ice with little to no snow on top making it very slick. There were a few spots where the ice was pushing eight inches but South Fork is notorious for variable thickness of ice and should use extreme caution and drill test holes as you venture onto the ice. Please carry safety gear including ice claws and PFD’s. The few anglers daring to walk on the ice have been catching fish ranging from 15 to 20 inches but report being nervous due to ice conditions.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect similar conditions as at South Fork. The road to Wilson is more than likely 4WD only with the snow and mud.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is closed so anglers will need to access the Refuge through Secret Pass. There is ice at the north end of the ditch though open water where there are springs. However, there is plenty of open water for fishing in the rest of the collection ditch and fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day. With the cold-water conditions fish deeper areas and springheads where the water is a bit warmer. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are recommended. Egg patterns can be effective this time of year here. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. There is three inches of unsafe gray ice at the boat ramp. Not worth going on especially with all the springs there will be weak spots.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately eight to 10 inches of ice. Anglers report slow fishing for trout,

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in 2022. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage in December and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

The ice at Comins is ranging between 10 and 15 inches of good hard ice there are some slick spots with the warm afternoons melting the surface and then refreezing overnight. Traction devices on boots are recommended. Anglers continue to report good fishing for 14 to 18-inch rainbows on night crawlers. A few anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm should also be effective. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish with one angler reporting a five pound pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The road into the lake has been plowed and in good shape. There is eight to 13 inches of good ice with some slick ice. Traction devices on boots is recommended No recent report from anglers but expect good fishing for trout in the 12 to 15 inch range. The usual nightcrawlers or PowerBait should work here as well as dark colored soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

Not much change here as many streams are still mostly covered in ice with open water where flows are faster. Shorelines are snow and ice covered and very slippery. If fishing these streams, fish the ice edges. Access is iffy to many of these waters so leave a trip plan and be prepared to spend the night. Anglers need to go into Idaho to access the Bruneau and the Jarbidge. With colder water temperatures expect stream fishing to be slow. Fish the deeper pools and slower water (if open) where the fish hang out this time of year to conserve energy. As of January 27, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was showing ice but expect flows around 25 to 30 cfs, the Bruneau River is also showing ice but expect flows around 20 cfs, the Jarbidge at 14 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 39 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.2 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt between 7 and 12 cfs, Cleve Creek showing ice but expect flows around 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.9 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.5 cfs.

