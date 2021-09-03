Joe's Fishing Hole: Cooler weather great for trout anglers

The water is fairly green with algae that is typical for this time of year, but with the cooler temperatures it should start dissipating. Trout fishing is slow to fair while bass and perch fishing are good. With surface water temperatures in the low to mid-70’s the trout are still down in the water column. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. However, a few trout may be cruising the shallows at first light with the advent of the cool night time temperatures. Leech patterns and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids should all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms on a downrigger to reach the proper depth. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.