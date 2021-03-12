Joe's Fishing Hole: Dispose of fishing line properly

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday, March 11 the ice was averaging 20 inches thick with a crust of snow on top. Access to the ice is good, but with the warm weather predicted expect ice edges to soften up as early as this weekend making access to the ice more difficult. The freeze-thaw cycle predicted over the next week, may also make the ice surface very slick, so bring traction devices for your boots. Little to no snow on the ground, so snowmobiles are not recommended. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout, though the perch seem to be running smaller. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.