Joe's Fishing Hole: Dispose of fishing line properly

While at South Fork last Friday a friend noticed that a coot was stuck in some weeds in the water and couldn’t fly away. With knife in hand I went out to see what had him tangled up and it was some discarded fishing line.
Last summer I wrote about garbage being left at fishing spots and how anglers need to pick up after themselves. This is a case of discarded fishing line that not only was garbage, but if we hadn’t been there, may have killed this bird.
Monofilament can last for years and fluorocarbon line can last for many decades. It’s important that it not be left where it is not only an eyesore, but can damage our precious resources such as fish, birds and other wildlife.
If you see someone discarding fishing line, or anything else, use that moment to educate them on how damaging it can be to both wildlife and the environment.
The 1st Annual South Fork Fishing Tournament Classic is scheduled to start this weekend and runs from March 13 through March 20th. You can participate one, a few or all of the days. It is $25/day or $100 for the whole week. There will be three $500 prizes for the biggest fish by weight. One for the days of March 13-14, another for March 15-17 and a third for the March 18-19. Then the biggest fish of the week will take home $1,000!
All of the money raised will be used by the Elko Host Lions Club to help high school athletics and other community programs affected by Covid-19. The main sponsors are Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance and The Elko Lions Club. The $500 prize sponsors are Riverton Elko, Elko Realty, and Nevada Bank and Trust. The Grand Prize $1,000 sponsor is Kaci Lynch Coldwell Banker.
You can register each day at the booth set up at the South Fork Ranger Station every day of the tournament or at Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance at 698 5th Street in Elko. There will be daily updates on the leaders on Facebook.
WILDHORSE
As of Thursday, March 11 the ice was averaging 20 inches thick with a crust of snow on top. Access to the ice is good, but with the warm weather predicted expect ice edges to soften up as early as this weekend making access to the ice more difficult. The freeze-thaw cycle predicted over the next week, may also make the ice surface very slick, so bring traction devices for your boots. Little to no snow on the ground, so snowmobiles are not recommended. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout, though the perch seem to be running smaller. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free except for some ice in some of the northern coves. The main boat ramp is useable with mostly open water in the cove. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to the water level. Surface water temperatures are moving into the mid to high 40’s and the trout bite should start to come on. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait with fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20, though the catch rate is slow. Fish have moved closer to shore, with trout being caught 20 to 30 feet from shore. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, wooly buggers, hares ears and midge patterns. On windy days with the waves stirring up the muddy bottom, fly fishermen should do well fishing the edges of the mud plumes with chironomids. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Cloudy, windy days seem to be best for catching, while calm, bluebird days seem to be the best for fishing. Fishing below the dam and above the reservoir in the river has been slow with very low flows.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is starting to open up but is still about 75% iced over with unsafe ice, except where the aerator is. Due to the aerator and the size of the lake, ice is generally never safe for ice fishing. The water level is very low so pray for a good winter to fill this reservoir up.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report and the road, with the recent precipitation in the area, is still in bad shape. Wait a while for travelling conditions to improve before heading here.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Very little change here. Water level in the collection ditch is still up which is good news for anglers. There is still some ice north of Bressman cabin but it is disappearing rapidly. Much of the water in the collection ditch is turbid. Fishing has been slow, though the Governor’s Pond has been producing small fish for those who want some action. The fish that are being caught are with egg patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if you see insects hatching, switch to blue wing olive emergers or dries. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair for spin fishermen. Harrison Pass is still closed due to recent precipitation.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The lake is opening up and is about 60% open water. The road is muddy. No recent report on angler use.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is now at minimum pool due to outlet structure repair being done by Kinross. There is very little water and it is covered in unsafe ice. It’s not worth the trip. Once repairs are complete, pray for the rest of the winter to bring precipitation to help fill the lake.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels and is fluctuating. The ice here is unsafe due to melting edges and water withdrawal. Give it a week or two and there should be some open water for fishing.
COMINS LAKE
Early in the week, the north lake has open water for fishing, while the south end still has a fair amount of unsafe ice. With the warm weather and winds, the south end should be opening up as well. Fishing in the north lake has been very good for 14-to-18 inch trout and northern pike. Worms seem to work best, though just about anything has been working. Jigging with minnow imitations has been productive for both trout and pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
No recent report, but expect the ice to be softening and a ring of open water around the edge of the lake. Going onto the ice is not recommended if this is the case. Give it a week or two and there should be some open water for fishing.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed, and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are frozen, and fishing is done until summer. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
Snow, ice, and muddy bank conditions are making fishing difficult. Stream flows are still very low, even for this time of year, and fishing in most streams is slow. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish and work them slowly. If the warm weather keeps up expect the snow to come off early and flows to increase. . As of March 11, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 32 cfs, the Bruneau River was showing ice and travel is not recommended here, the Jarbidge is flowing at 7.5 cfs(access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 72 cfs, Lamoille Creek at a paltry 3 cfs, the South Fork at a low 11 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.2 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3 cfs.