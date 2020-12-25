Joe's Fishing Hole: Don't fall through the ice

While fishing for both perch and trout has been good, the ice hasn’t been so good. Due to warmer daytime temperatures and sunny days this week, ice thickness decreased, especially off the state park access. Thicknesses ranged from one to six inches and it is not recommended to go onto the ice off the state park at this time. Ice in the Penrod and Hendricks Arms appears to be more stable averaging four to six inches, but still drill test holes before venturing too far upon it. Anglers fishing the Hendricks arm on Thursday were doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in about 25 feet of water using small plastic grubs tipped with a bit of worm close to the bottom. Trout were being caught in the same area but were cruising just about five feet under the ice. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between nine and 11 inches were caught. Trout were averaging between 14 and 18 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are very icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. Wildhorse was stocked with just over 100,000 trout in 2020.