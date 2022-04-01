Joe's Fishing Hole: Don't get stuck on a boat

It is time for the annual spring yard sale boat lecture. My wife and kids say I lecture too much, but every spring the Nevada Department of Wildlife office in Elko has excited new boat owners come in to register their watercraft only to find that they don’t have the proper paperwork. So here we go again.

It’s spring and the weather is nice so it is yard sale season! That also means that people are buying used boats at these yard sales and trying to register them without the right documentation. If the seller can’t give you a title, don’t buy the boat!

Unfortunately, this is very common in the spring and the common theme seems to be a boat that was registered in another state or was part of an estate and has gone through one or more owners since the last time it was registered and the title is missing.

Without the title, the last owner who had the legal title to the boat has to apply for a new title and then transfer it to the new owner. With the legal owner possibly being several ownerships removed from the current owner, and possibly in another state, this can be a very difficult, if not impossible, endeavor.

Occasionally it turns out that the last legal owner is deceased and then the next of kin has to be located and it gets even stickier dealing with estates. Boats even come into NDOW to be registered by a new owner and still have a lien on it with a previous owner.

So, the moral of the story is: If you appear to be getting a smokin’ hot deal on a boat and the person you are purchasing it from doesn’t have the title, chances are it will be a headache to get it registered. Buyer beware!

WILDHORSE

With the warm weather and the wind earlier in the week, the ice is starting to come off Wildhorse Reservoir, but there still isn’t very much open water for fishing and the ice is extremely unsafe. There are a few spots where you might fish, but for the most part there is a small ring of water on the edge of the lake and the ice is very gray and porous. Please stay off the ice. With the continued warm weather and some wind we may see enough open water in the next week or two to wet a line. Anglers are still caught between the two fishing seasons this week.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

Little has changed in fishing conditions and the fishing has been good for trout at South Fork. The water temperature has moved into the mid to high 40’s. Fishing has been good for spin, bait and fly rodders with most anglers fishing from Jet Ski Beach, on the northeast side of the lake and near the spillway on the northwest side of the lake.. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off of the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore. Spin anglers continue to report good luck with gold Kastmasters, spinners and small jigs. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been good for trout in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns have are also catching fish. However, brown or root beer colored wooly buggers and leeches with some flash seem to be working the best for stripping.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The road is in good shape and the lake level is low with the water just starting to touch the concrete at the very bottom of the boat ramp. There is not enough to launch a boat. Like South Fork the lake is ice free. No reports from anglers on fishing conditions. Expect similar conditions as South Fork Reservoir and anglers should use the same presentations. Since the big question every spring is when will the lake spill, with the low water levels and lack of snow pack, it probably won’t spill this year. NDOW is planning on stocking 10,000 trout in the immediate future.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is open for driving to the marsh and in good shape. Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions and the waters are ice free. Fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Egg patterns may still be working. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

The lake is ice free, nearly full and anglers are catching trout. The surface water temperatures are in the high 40’s. Worms seem to be the presentation of choice, though small spinners should also work for those who want to throw some hardware. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, PT nymphs, hares ears, small black or olive buggers and leeches.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

This winter repairs to the outlet structure and the reservoir bottom were completed, thanks to Kinross Gold. The reservoir is filling nicely and should allow for normal stocking this spring. NDOW will begin rebuilding the Largemouth Bass fishery with augmentations this summer.

CAVE LAKE

Cave Lake is lowered to minimum and unfishable. Fish stocking will resume once the dam repairs are completed. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work. For more information on Cave Lake, please contact the NDOW Ely Field Office.

COMINS LAKE

The lake is ice free and the new boat dock is in the water and ready for boaters. Anglers report good spring fishing for quality rainbow trout from shore with reports of a few tiger and brown trout being caught. Nightcrawlers seem to be the bait of choice though some anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait or using a bubble with a wet fly beneath it. Surface water temperatures are starting to move into the mid 40’s. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The lake is about 50% ice covered with very unsafe ice with it disappearing quickly. Illipah continues to recover in water capacity after last year’s irrigation season. The reservoir is at approximately 60% of capacity. Anglers will do well with a variety of night crawlers, PowerBait, and spinners. Where possible, try casting onto the ice as it recedes and letting the bait or lure fall off the edge before reeling in. Trout like the security of the ice overhead and will watch the open water for food. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

In the eastern region stream flows are up over last week due to the warm weather. While some streams are still below the median for this time of year others have improved to near normal with the snow melt. Anglers can now access the Bruneau over the Gold Creek Road, though still no word on getting to Jarbidge through Nevada. Expect springtime snow, ice and muddy driving conditions into some of these streams, though roads are drying out. The East Fork of the Owyhee immediately below Wildhorse Dam is flowing at a trickle as little water is coming out of the dam. As you go further downstream flows pick up considerably and by the time you get close to Mountain City it is greatly improved. The pool at the dam is still holding fish and is providing action for anglers using nymphs and streamers. As of April 1, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at 117 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing at 118 cfs, the Jarbidge was flowing at 23.8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 326 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 14.7 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 30 to 35 cfs which is well below the median of 110 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.1 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.3 cfs.

