Joe's Fishing Hole: Dry fly season is here

Surface water temperatures were hovering around 60 degrees earlier this week. The water is clearing in the north end of the lake while there is still surface algae in the southern half of the lake. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off of the state park are just barely above water. Both are boating hazards. Perch and bass fishing are good while trout fishing is fair to good. Trout are still hanging down in the water column but should start moving up soon. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 10 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. However, a few trout are starting to cruise the shallows at first light with the advent of the cool night-time temperatures. Leech patterns, wooly buggers and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners are also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms on a downrigger to reach the proper depth. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.