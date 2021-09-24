Joe's Fishing Hole: Dry fly season is here

As we transition into fall, our hot dry summer continues to linger on and while our area streams are very low some stream fishing can be found. The east fork of the Owyhee is fishable, though flows are low. Many of the other area streams may be fishable in some sections, but not in others.
We are on the back side of dry fly season and anglers wanting to take advantage of it, should get out over the next few weeks. There are still some hoppers around and of course ant patterns are perfect for this time of year. These insects are trout candy and go to flies for any fly rodder in late summer and early fall.
Make sure to have some “winged” ants in your arsenal as well. Early fall will sometimes produce a flying ant hatch that can be very productive if you are lucky enough to encounter one.
With the extremely low water conditions in our streams, targeting the water adjacent to brushy banks on most of Elko County’s streams may not work, as the skinny water conditions have streams retracted from the banks. So anglers need to turn their attention to the middle.
Look for what are called foam lines. These are lines of bubbles or foam that delineate where water traveling at two different speeds meet. This seam meets two of the trout’s needs. For one, the foam or bubbles actually provide some cover from being seen by birds or predators on shore. For another, this seam is also where the food collects.
Other dries to include this time of year are elk hair caddis, Adams, Kaufmann stimulators, royal coachman, beetles, royal trudes, and red or yellow humpies.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures were hovering around 60 degrees earlier this week. The water is clearing in the north end of the lake while there is still surface algae in the southern half of the lake. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off of the state park are just barely above water. Both are boating hazards. Perch and bass fishing are good while trout fishing is fair to good. Trout are still hanging down in the water column but should start moving up soon. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 10 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. However, a few trout are starting to cruise the shallows at first light with the advent of the cool night-time temperatures. Leech patterns, wooly buggers and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners are also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms on a downrigger to reach the proper depth. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The surface water temperature was 66 earlier this week and the algae is fair to moderate but improving. Bass fishing has been good while trout fishing is fair. Trout are still holding deeper so anglers will need to get presentations down between 12 and 17 feet if targeting trout. Anglers are also having some success with both worms and PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working if you can get them deep enough. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair for trout. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good on still evenings. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Almost dry and no fish.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures in the low to mid-60’s, fishing for trout is fair and fair to good for bass. The water is still stained and murky due to discharge and large coot usage. Soft plastic baits in Junebug, green pumpkin and light blue/bluegill sparkly colors have been working for bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with damselfly nymph and dry patterns along the weed bed edges in the morning. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and of course damselfly nymphs. With the big midge hatch bring the chironomid patterns. The boat ramp is out of the water and is unusable.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Trout fishing has been good in the collection ditch though a few anglers report some slow days. Bass fishing is fair to good for numbers and fair for size in the South Marsh with a few being caught off the dikes. Bass fishing in the morning has been slow with the best fishing being mid-afternoon and later once the surface waters heat back up a bit. Expect the bass bite to turn off once a decent cold front moves through. While there is no problem launching at the main boat ramp, Narciss is so weedy that only shallow drafting vessels without motors (canoes and kayaks) are able to get through. The usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are working for trout in the collection ditch. When dries aren’t working switch to leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. For bass in the units and South Marsh, dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless are working for bass. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple or blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is down due to evaporation, but fishing is still productive here. This is normal. Aquatic vegetation is thick so shore fishing is difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect good fishing for bass and slow to fair fishing for trout, though a few trout in the 13” to 15” range have been caught. The catfish are cooperating as are the bass with bass averaging 10 to 13 inches. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR should work here for bass.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing has been fair to good. No recent report on bass. The same flies, lures and techniques that work at South Fork should work here for both trout and bass.
CAVE LAKE
Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s and fishing has been good for 8 to 10-inch rainbow trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. A few small brown trout are also being caught. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. When the trout are dimpling the surface in the morning or evening, the usual assortment of dry flies in sizes 14 to 18 should work. Patterns to try include elk hair caddis, Adams, mosquitos, blue wing olives, pale morning duns and any of the royal colored dry flies.
COMINS LAKE
Surface water temps are in the mid 60’s. Fishing has been good for bass but just fair for trout though that may flip soon with the cooling of the water. Bass are averaging 11-13 inches with the occasional 15-incher. Best time for trout is early morning or late evening. Anglers shouldn’t be surprised if they catch an occasional Bluegill but NDOW is asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and wooly buggers. Bass have been hitting on spinner baits, crank baits, and poppers. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. There is boat launch access on the north end of the lake but parking is limited.
ILLIPAH
There are still large vegetation mats on the south end of the reservoir that are producing sizable insect hatches. Fish the edges from a boat or float tube. Rainbow Trout will be the dominant species to catch at Illipah Creek with the occasional Brown Trout being caught. Fly rodders will do well on beadhead pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. If fishing the edge of the weed beds leech patterns should also work. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been good. Worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker have been working. Bobber fishing is working on some days but slow on others. Good flies for stripping include small leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers. This is the perfect water for a dry and a dropper. Dries should include elk hair caddis, small hoppers, yellow stimulators, royal trudes, royal Wulff’s and red or yellow humpies. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under the dry flies should be productive. Small dark colored spinners with contrasting bright spots have caught trout as well. Just give the spinner enough time to sink close to the bottom before retrieving.
ALPINE LAKES
The road to the Lamoille Canyon Trailhead is now open giving access to the high mountain lakes and Ruby Crest Trail. Fishing conditions are good at the high mountain lakes. The same tactics and presentations that work at Angel Lake should work here. The further you get from the trailheads, the better the fishing. Nights at the higher elevations can be below freezing this time of year. Be prepared for changing weather conditions and check the forecast before heading out.
STREAMS
Flows at area streams are about 30 to 50% of normal for this time of year but showing a slight uptick as plants are starting to go dormant for the fall and using less water. The water is cooling and the combination of cooler water and better stream flow should help fishing. As of September 23, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing 12 to 13 cfs, the Bruneau River at 5.3 cfs, the Jarbidge at 4.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 34 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 2.9 cfs, the South Fork at 8 cfs, Cleve Creek at 3.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.7 cfs.