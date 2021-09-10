Joe's Fishing Hole: Early birds get the fish

Last week’s forecast called for daytime high temperatures to be in the mid to high 70s this week. As stated before, the best job in the world is to be a weather forecaster because you get paid to be wrong 75% of the time. Highs this weekend are not going to be in the 70s but in the 80s. Overnight lows though are supposed to be in the 40s.

The water is still green with algae that is typical for this time of year, but it is starting to dissipate with the cooler night time temperatures and shorter days. Trout fishing is slow to fair while bass and perch fishing are good. With surface water temperatures in the mid to high 60’s (time of day and location) the trout are still down in the water column. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. However, a few trout are starting to cruise the shallows at first light with the advent of the cool night time temperatures. Leech patterns, wooly buggers and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners are also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms on a downrigger to reach the proper depth. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.