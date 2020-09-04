Joe's Fishing Hole: End of summer

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s and the algae is still there. If fishing for trout, you need to get down to the thermocline, a cold water barrier, about 15 to 18 feet deep here. Fish just above it for best results for trout. Fishing for perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for trout is fair. Bass fishing is good for numbers but fair for size. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. Using a downrigger to get flashers tipped with a worm down to about 15 feet can be effective. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Don’t forget balanced leeches under an indicator. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the south end of the lake. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hook fished under a bobber. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam continues to be fair to good for reservoir sized fish using streamers or hopper patterns. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.