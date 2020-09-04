Joe's Fishing Hole: End of summer

Where did summer go? It’s Labor Day Weekend though with the temperatures predicted to be in the mid to high 90s all weekend, it sure doesn’t feel like the beginning of fall. However, temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 80s starting Tuesday. Expect fishing conditions to be very similar to last week.
This past Tuesday marked the opening of upland game seasons with dove, forest grouse and snowcock seasons. While the cooler nighttime temperatures predicted over the next week may send a few of doves south as the dove season opens, this may be the year that more than a few of them stay in northern Nevada after Labor Day, giving hunters a chance for these tasty morsels.
The cooler temperatures also signal the coming of fall and some of the best fishing of the year. With cooler water temperatures and shorter days, the algae and weeds start to die off. This makes shore angling much easier for the average angler.
The afternoon winds that are common this time of year blow terrestrial insects into the water, adding another piece to the fishing puzzle. Combine the aquatic insects losing the protection of the weeds, the terrestrials being blown in by the wind and cooler water temperatures and trout start cruising closer to the shorelines, giving shore anglers more opportunity.
Labor Day Weekend is also the last big boating weekend of the summer and boaters are reminded to follow boating laws and safety tips. Always wear your PFDs, never drive your boat after drinking, and show common courtesy to fellow boaters and anglers alike. Have a safe holiday weekend.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s and the algae is still there. If fishing for trout, you need to get down to the thermocline, a cold water barrier, about 15 to 18 feet deep here. Fish just above it for best results for trout. Fishing for perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for trout is fair. Bass fishing is good for numbers but fair for size. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. Using a downrigger to get flashers tipped with a worm down to about 15 feet can be effective. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Don’t forget balanced leeches under an indicator. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the south end of the lake. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hook fished under a bobber. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam continues to be fair to good for reservoir sized fish using streamers or hopper patterns. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
This reservoir is down about four to five feet due to evaporation and fishing for trout has been slow to fair, while bass fishing has been fair to good. Surface water temperatures in the mid to high 70s which is helping the bass bite but causing the trout to move into deeper water. There are lots of weeds and algae. Boaters are doing better than shore anglers. Fly fishermen fishing chironomids (midge larvae) or small nymphs in black or red under an indicator are finding some success. Fishing snowcones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in about 10 feet of water seems to be the ticket, especially over muddy bottoms. Most of the trout being caught from shore have been in the deeper coves, along Jet Ski Beach, Coyote Cove and by the dam. Bass fishing has been good for both smallmouth and largemouth using soft plastic baits in darker colors. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow to fair. Some smallmouth bass have moved into the river upstream of the reservoir and they can be taken with crankbaits, soft plastics and dry flies like hoppers, Chernobyl ants and yellow stimulators. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15” or longer. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The water level is very low and warm. These conditions resulted in a die-off of trout so expect trout fishing to be very poor or even nonexistent for the rest of the year. However, this combination has made fishing for bluegill good as they do well in warm water and the low level has them concentrated. If you catch a trout and release it, while it may swim away, chances are it won’t survive the stress of being caught in very warm water, so please keep them. Anglers have been catching keeper sized bluegill with a small bit of worm on a red hook suspended about 18 inches below the bobber. An occasional small bass being caught has been reported.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water level is average for this time of year, but weeds and algae are in full bloom. Fishing is slow to fair for 12 to 15-inch trout and good for bass. Just like other reservoirs, the trout have moved into deeper water. Fishing in the canyon by the dam has been fair to good for trout. Black leeches have been working for trout, but also have been very good for bass. Best time for bass seems to be from sunup to about 10:30 am and late evenings. For the most part, the same presentations that are used at South Fork, should work here. Please pack your garbage out.
RUBY LAKE NWR
The water level is low and weeds are coming on strong, but you can still launch a boat at the main boat landing. However, launching anything but a canoe or kayak at the Narciss boat launch is not recommended. Bass fishing is good for numbers and fair to good for keepers. Surface water temperatures are in the high 70’s. The best tactic seems to be four-inch soft plastic jigs rigged weedless. Dark colors such as black, blue, motor oil and guacamole with flashy flakes in them seem to work the best. Poppers on a quiet evening or morning with no wind as the shadows are hitting the water along the cattail edges are also working. Expect bass fishing to start slowing over the next few weeks with the shorter days and a bit of a cooling trend predicted for next week. With low water conditions and lots of weeds, fishing is just fair at the collection ditch for 13 to 18-inch trout, with the occasional large trout being taken. Fishing in the ditch seems to improve on cloudy or windy days. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Trout are taking dries including damselfly adults, hoppers, yellow stimulators and elk hair caddis. Yellow seems to be the key. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns and prince nymphs. Wooly and crystal buggers in black, purple or olive are also working. In the crystal, clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is down due to irrigation, but normal for this time of year and with the weed growth, fishing from shore is difficult. Anglers should plan on fishing from a small boat or float tube and cast back towards the weeds for bass but hit the deeper water for trout. Trout fishing is slow while bass fishing is fair to good. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers. Bass are hitting soft plastics, crankbaits and occasionally poppers first thing in the morning or late in the evening.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The water level is very low and fishing is slow. Worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work if the fish are cooperating. First thing in the morning is best for fishing here due to very warm surface water temperatures. If catching trout during the middle of the day, they will not survive being released, so please keep them.
CAVE LAKE
Fishing at Cave Lake has been fair for eight to 10-inch trout, but the water level is low from a drawdown due to concerns with the dam. The shorelines are still muddy and soft making walking and fishing difficult. The usual small nymphs and crystal buggers are working for trout, with beadhead pheasant tail nymphs being very effective. For bait anglers, fishing a worm about four feet below a bobber or using powerbait floated off the bottom with a slip sinker seems to be the best bets. The float tube launching area is closed and anglers should fish at the north end of the lake near the dam and main boat launch area.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake has water temperatures in the mid-70’s with trout fishing just fair and bass fishing good. Anglers need to fish full sink lines and get to the lower depths. Trout fishing is best first thing in the morning. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymphs patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.) fished under an indicator. Bass fishing is good and anglers are reporting decent sized bass using soft plastics, crankbaits and poppers on quiet evenings and mornings. If you catch a pike, please check to see if it has a radio transmitter tag near the tail. If it does, please return the fish to the water so that NDOW biologists can track its movements. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
Trout fishing has been slow here as they have moved into deeper water. The usual flies like wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing has been fair to good all summer. Fair for bait anglers and good for fly rodders. The usual worms under a bobber or fished off the bottom with a slip sinker should work as should small spinners and rooster tails. Give the spinners and rooster tails a few seconds to sink before starting to reel them in. If using a bobber, put your bait about 18-inches to two feet below the bobber. For fly rigging a dry and a dropper is working very well. Good flies for the dry are hoppers, yellow stimulators and humpies. Yellow seems to be the color here. When the lighter patterns aren’t working, switch to black gnats, black or olive Adams and elk hair caddis, or Griffith’s gnats. Wet flies to try, include flashback PT nymphs, small black or olive wooly or crystal buggers, olive or peacock soft hackles, red/silver zebra midges, hares ears and small leech patterns.
ALPINE LAKES
Access to the alpine lakes in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt’s is good. The fish in these high mountain lakes are very cooperative and the further you get from the trailhead the better the fishing. Bait anglers will find that, as a general rule, worms and hoppers seem to work better than PowerBait. Small spinners in dark colors with light contrasting highlights, as well as small panther Martins and rooster tails also are effective. For flyrodders small yellow or red dry flies such as stimulators, hoppers, elk hair caddis and humpies with a soft hackle or other nymph dropper is the way to go. In low light conditions darker colored flies such as black gnats, ants, beetles and Griffith’s gnats should be used.
STREAMS
Hoppers, caddis and stoneflies are still out and about, and trout are hitting dry flies. Fishing continues to be good at the beaver ponds in Lamoille Canyon and other streams in the area. The further south you get in the eastern region of Nevada, the lower the stream flows are. As of September 3, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 75 to 80 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River at 7.5 cfs, the Jarbidge at a normal (for this time of year) 7 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 26.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek flowing at 10 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt up a bit at 18 cfs, Cleve Creek at 6 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 3.5 cfs and Kingston Creek well below normal at 3 cfs.
