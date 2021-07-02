Joe's Fishing Hole: Enjoy the holiday weekend in the outdoors responsibly

Work is being done to put in an improved boat ramp at Comins which is affecting access to the lake. Do not expect to be able to launch a large boat for the foreseeable future as volunteers and contractors are cutting brush and moving dirt to prepare for the boat ramp. This is taking place where people have usually launched boats and that area is currently not accessible. Like other area reservoirs, trout fishing is dropping off with the heat of summer upon us. Fish early and fish deeper water for trout. Bass fishing is good. Soft plastic grubs, spinner baits and on still mornings or evenings poppers will work for bass. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake has been stocked with approximately 17,500 trout this spring.