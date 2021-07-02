Joe's Fishing Hole: Enjoy the holiday weekend in the outdoors responsibly

Happy 4th of July everyone! It looks like it is going to be a hot weekend weather wise, so stay cool and well hydrated if out hiking, camping or fishing this weekend. Wear a hat, use sunscreen and drink lots of water. However, don’t use alcohol when hydrating, it will actually contribute to dehydration.
Speaking of adult beverages, holiday weekends often mean an uptick in alcohol consumption. That's why game wardens from the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW), along with law enforcement agencies from across the state, will be out in force this holiday weekend targeting boaters operating under the influence (OUI) as part of Operation Dry Water.
NDOW will have boats on every major body of water across the state, and other law enforcement agencies are also adding extra officers to many waterways in other parts of the state.
Operation Dry Water is a nationally coordinated heightened awareness and enforcement campaign, focused on deterring boaters from boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The campaign is an effort to coordinate increased patrols, investigations, and operating under the influence check points across the country.
Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities. A hot sun, the vibration of the boat and wind all combine to increase the effects of alcohol, which affects your judgement, vision and reaction time.
Outdoor recreation is a great way to spend this 4th of July weekend, especially on the water. Just be smart and safe while enjoying Nevada’s outback.
For more information on Operation Dry Water, please visit operationdrywater.org. A list of participating of agencies by state can be found at the following site: http://www.operationdrywater.org/agencies.
WILDHORSE
The outflow continues to be about 100 cfs and the water level is dropping almost a foot a week. Expect poor trout fishing conditions starting in mid to late July. With surface water temperatures moving into the low to mid 70’s the trout have moved down into the water column. This time of year, a thermocline starts to form at approximately 15 to 18 feet down, and the trout will stage just above that. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to about 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. Leech patterns and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids should all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom or suspended below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. The warm water has kicked bass fishing into high gear. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Wildhorse was stocked with approximately 41,500 trout this spring. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing for bass continues is good while fishing for trout is fair for numbers and good for size. Algae and aquatic plants are coming on strong. Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70’s. The warmer temperatures is helping the bass bite, but slowing the trout. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good. Fish structure for bass. Trout are moving into deeper water so fish accordingly. Anglers are also having some success with both worms and PowerBait catching trout averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color for midge patterns. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair. Fishing on either side of the dam has been fair to good. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. They must be released immediately after being caught. South Fork Reservoir has been stocked with approximately 58,000 trout this spring. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake has very low water levels and there was a trout die off last summer, so no trout in this lake. NDOW salvaged approximately 3,000 blue gill and several hundred black bass that were taken to other appropriate waters in the state. Expect this small impoundment to dry up this summer.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures low 70’s, fishing has been fair for trout and good for bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using black spinners with gold blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple, black or olive wooly buggers. Since Wilson often fishes similar to South Fork, bring the chironomid patterns. Dark colored soft plastics and fire tiger/perch-colored crankbaits are also working for bass. The water level is about four feet below the spillway and will continue to drop through the summer. Wilson received some of the blue gill that were salvaged from Jiggs Reservoir. Wilson has been stocked with approximately 30,500 trout this spring.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as trout fishing in the collection ditch continues to be fair to good depending upon the day and location. Bass fishing is starting to pick up. Trout are being caught with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. With the warmer weather the usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are working. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. Boats with electric motors are now allowed on the south marsh. Dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless should work for bass. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple and blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is still dropping as irrigation continues. This is normal. Aquatic vegetation is building so shore fishing is becoming more difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect good fishing for both trout and bass though trout fishing will be slowing with the warmer temperatures. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR should work here.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The work on the dam is complete here and the water level has come back up. Cold Creek was stocked with approximately 2,400 trout a few of weeks ago. Expect it to be fishing similar to South Fork. Best place for trout will be in the deeper water or where the cool water from the creek flows in.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level. Fishing has been good here using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. Cave Lake was stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout this spring.
COMINS LAKE
Work is being done to put in an improved boat ramp at Comins which is affecting access to the lake. Do not expect to be able to launch a large boat for the foreseeable future as volunteers and contractors are cutting brush and moving dirt to prepare for the boat ramp. This is taking place where people have usually launched boats and that area is currently not accessible. Like other area reservoirs, trout fishing is dropping off with the heat of summer upon us. Fish early and fish deeper water for trout. Bass fishing is good. Soft plastic grubs, spinner baits and on still mornings or evenings poppers will work for bass. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake has been stocked with approximately 17,500 trout this spring.
ILLIPAH
The water level is down as water is being taken out for irrigation though this is normal for this time of year. Fishing is fair to good. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, spinners, and PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using olive or black wooly buggers, black leeches, red copper Johns, GR hares ears, PT nymphs and prince nymphs. Illipah has been stocked with approximately 24,000 rainbow trout this spring.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing is good with warming surface water temperatures. Worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker have been working. Bobber fishing is picking up as the surface water continues to warm. Good flies for stripping include small leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under an indicator should be productive. Dry flies are starting to produce fish. This lake has been stocked with approximately 2,500 fish this summer.
ALPINE LAKES
Access is good and while there is still snow at the higher elevations getting to the lakes shouldn’t be a problem. The high mountain lakes are open and fishing should be good. Use the same tactics as at Angel Lake.
STREAMS
Flows are very low and many are only 10 to 20% of normal for this time of year. Some, like the Bruneau are so low that the pools and deeper runs are the only place holding fish. This means trouble for them later this summer if we don’t get some good shots of precipitation. As of July 1, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 99 cfs, the Bruneau River down to 10 cfs, the Jarbidge at 23 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 46 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 45 cfs, the South Fork at 20-30 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.5 cfs and Kingston Creek at 6.1 cfs.