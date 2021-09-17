Joe's Fishing Hole: Fall fishing weather is here!

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-60s and fishing has been good for 8 to 10-inch rainbow trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. A few small brown trout are also being caught. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. When the trout are dimpling the surface in the morning or evening, the usual assortment of dry flies in sizes 14 to 18 should work. Patterns to try include elk hair caddis, Adams, mosquitos, blue wing olives, pale morning duns and any of the royal colored dry flies.

Surface water temps are in the mid to high 60s but should drop into the low to mid-60s after the cold front moves through on Monday. Fishing has been good for bass but just fair for trout though that may flip soon with the cooling of the water. Bass are averaging 11-13 inches with the occasional 15-incher. Best time for trout is early morning or late evening. Anglers shouldn’t be surprised if they catch an occasional Bluegill but NDOW is asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and wooly buggers. Bass have been hitting on spinner baits, crank baits, and poppers. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. The boat launch construction is expected to begin soon, so launching boats will become very difficult for anglers. There will be launch access on the north end of the lake but parking is limited.