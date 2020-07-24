Joe's Fishing Hole: Finding the right depth

The algae is getting thick, so be sure to clean your gear, especially your lines after fishing here. Surface water temperatures are at or above 70 degrees depending where you are on the lake and time of day. Fishing for and perch ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats, while fishing for trout is fair barely good. Bass fishing is good for numbers but fair for size. Trout have moved into deeper water with the warmer surface water temperatures. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers are taking fish as well. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm or just a piece of worm on a small hook fished under a bobber. The Hendricks Arm has been very good for perch. Also target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam has been fair to good for reservoir sized fish using streamers or hopper patterns. This lake was recently stocked with 7,300 tiger trout and 8,600 rainbows. One black bass 15 inches or longer may now be kept. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.